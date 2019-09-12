3h ago
Jets QB Darnold (mono) to miss multiple weeks
TSN.ca Staff
New York Jets quarterback Sam Darnold will miss multiple weeks with mononucleosis, head coach Adam Gase announced Thursday.
Darnold has already been ruled out for the Jets' Week 2 game against the Cleveland Browns on Monday, with backup Trevor Siemian slated to start.
Darnold started his sophomore season throwing 28-41 for 175 yards and a touchdown in the Jets' Week 1 loss to the Buffalo Bills. The third overall selection in the 2018 Draft started 13 games for the Jets last season, throwing for 2,865 yards and 17 touchdowns to 15 interceptions.
Siemian hasn't appeared in a game since 2017 when he made 10 starts for the Denver Broncos. The 27-year-old has appeared in 26 games, throwing for 5,686 yards and 30 touchdowns to 24 interceptions.
There was more bad news on the Jets' injury front Thursday, with ESPN's Rich Cimini reporting starting running back Le'Veon Bell won't practice with a sore shoulder. Bell will get an MRI.
The big ticket free agent signing started his Jets career with 17 carries for 60 yards and six receptions for 32 yards against the Bills.