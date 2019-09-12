New York Jets quarterback Sam Darnold will miss multiple weeks with mononucleosis, head coach Adam Gase announced Thursday.

#Jets coach Adam Gase tells reporters that QB Sam Darnold will miss Monday’s game with mono. That is unexpected. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 12, 2019

The #Jets have a bye in Week 4, which now seems fortunate. Coach Adam Gase indicated QB Sam Darnold could miss multiple weeks, leaving Week 5 against the #Eagles as a possible return date. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 12, 2019

Darnold has already been ruled out for the Jets' Week 2 game against the Cleveland Browns on Monday, with backup Trevor Siemian slated to start.

Darnold started his sophomore season throwing 28-41 for 175 yards and a touchdown in the Jets' Week 1 loss to the Buffalo Bills. The third overall selection in the 2018 Draft started 13 games for the Jets last season, throwing for 2,865 yards and 17 touchdowns to 15 interceptions.

Siemian hasn't appeared in a game since 2017 when he made 10 starts for the Denver Broncos. The 27-year-old has appeared in 26 games, throwing for 5,686 yards and 30 touchdowns to 24 interceptions.

There was more bad news on the Jets' injury front Thursday, with ESPN's Rich Cimini reporting starting running back Le'Veon Bell won't practice with a sore shoulder. Bell will get an MRI.

More bad news: Le’Veon Bell won’t practice today. Being evaluated for shoulder soreness. He’s getting an MRI. Gase still hopes he can play. #Jets — Rich Cimini (@RichCimini) September 12, 2019

The big ticket free agent signing started his Jets career with 17 carries for 60 yards and six receptions for 32 yards against the Bills.