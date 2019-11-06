McAfee: The Jets stink from top to bottom

New York Jets running back Le’Veon Bell will not practice Wednesday with a knee/ankle injury according to head coach Adam Gase

#Jets injury update:



Le'Veon Bell has a knee/ankle injury, but there is no structural damage. He'll work inside with the trainers and won't practice.



Kelvin Beachum (ankle) will be limited. — Ethan Greenberg (@EGreenbergJets) November 6, 2019

Bell underwent an MRI on Monday that revealed no structural damage.

The former Pittsburgh Steeler was banged up on Sunday late in the game during the loss to the Miami Dolphins. Gase did not provide any more information immediately following the loss.

The 48th pick (second round) of the 2013 NFL draft has played in eight games this season for the Jets carrying the ball 125 times for 415 rushing yards averaging 3.3/ carry with one touchdown.

Offensive lineman Kelvin Beachum will also be limited at practice with an ankle injury.