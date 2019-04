New York Jets unveil new uniforms

The New York Jets unveiled their new uniforms Thursday.

The Jets will have three jerseys, labelled Gotham Green, Spotlight White, and Stealth Black.

The beginning of a new legacy.#TakeFlight pic.twitter.com/oaGidDB65B — New York Jets (@nyjets) April 4, 2019

The Jets will start wearing the new jerseys in the 2019 season.