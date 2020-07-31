New York Liberty rookie Sabrina Ionescu has left the game against the Atlanta Dream with a reported ankle sprain.

Update: Sabrina Ionescu has left the game with what has been reported as an ankle sprain. — New York Liberty (@nyliberty) August 1, 2020

Ionescu rolled her ankle in the second quarter as she was pushing up the court and her foot came down on the foot of the Dream's Betnijah Laney. She was helped off the court with the help of two team personnel and has not returned to the game.

In her first two WNBA games, Ionescu has impressed, averaging 22.5 points, 6.5 rebounds, and 5.5 assists to start her professional career.

She was chosen first overall by the Liberty at the 2020 WNBA Draft after a four-year career at the University of Oregon.