The New York Rangers traded forward Lias Andersson to the Los Angeles Kings on Wednesday for the 60th overall pick in this year's draft.

The Rangers used the selection to draft Windsor Spitfires winger William Cuylle.

TSN Hockey Insider Darren Dreger reported in December that Andersson had requested a trade after leaving the team and returning to Sweden.

In 17 games with the Rangers this season, the 21-year-old Andersson had one assist. Andersson had four goals and an assist in 13 games with the Rangers' AHL affiliate the Hartford Wolf Pack.

Andersson, selected seventh overall pick in the 2017 NHL Draft, joined HV71 Jonkoping in Sweden last season, posting seven goals and 12 points in 15 games. He has one goal and four points through four games this season.