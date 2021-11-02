Antonio Conte returned to the Premier League on Tuesday with Tottenham Hotspur and another former Premier League manager could be making the return to England soon, as well.

BBC Sport reports that current Villarreal and former Arsenal boss Unai Emery is the leading contender to take over at Newcastle United.

Toon has been without a manager since Steve Bruce left by mutual consent on Oct. Graeme Jones has served as caretaker manager since his departure.

The appointment of Emery would be the kind of splash that the team's new ownership, Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund, are looking to make.

The Spaniard had an 18-month spell in charge of the Gunners as Arsene Wenger's successor that ended in November of 2019 with Emery having led the club to the Europa League final where they fell to Chelsea.

The Europa League has become somewhat of a specialty for Emery, having coached Sevilla to three titles and leading Villarreal to last spring's trophy in a penalty victory over Manchester United.

During his spell at Paris Saint-Germain, Emery coached the team to a Ligue 1 title, two League Cups and a pair of Coupe de France titles.

While the belief is that Emery would be interested in the job, he still has two years remaining on his current contract with the Yellow Submarine.

Former Bournemouth manager Eddie Howe and former Roma boss Paulo Fonseca have also reportedly been in contact with the team.