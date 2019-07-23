For the second time in 2019, Newcastle United has smashed its transfer record.

Months after signing Miguel Almiron from Atlanta United for £21 million, the Magpies have signed Brazilian striker Joelinton from Hoffenheim in a reported £40 million transfer.

The player has signed a six-deal with the club and will wear the No. 9 shirt.

“The kid’s got an exciting time ahead of him," said Toon manager Steve Bruce in a statement. "He’s a smashing young player and we’re obviously delighted to get him. It’s been going on for a little bit now, so to get him is great for everybody. He’s got everything that a modern-day player wants. He’s big, strong and athletic, and of course he’s got age on his side too which is vitally important."

Arriving from Brazilian side Sport Recife in 2015, Joelinton became a regular in the Hoffenheim side last season after two years on loan with Rapid Vienna.

In 33 appearances across all competitions last season, Joelinton scored 11 times.

“I’m really happy to be here,” said Joelinton in a statement. “I know it’s a large investment that the club has made in me, and that comes with a huge responsibility. I’m highly motivated and hope to give back on the pitch.”

Internationally, Joelinton has played at the U-17 level for Brazil.