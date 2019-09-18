1h ago
NFL 100 Greatest & NFL's All-Time Team on TSN
Celebrate the 100th anniversary of the National Football League with two special centennial programs on TSN, the TSN App and TSN Direct.
NFL 100 Greatest
The NFL and the Associated Press (AP) came together to select the 100 greatest across five categories - Plays, Games, Characters, Game Changers and Teams. Supporting the rankings, NFL Films conducted more than 400 interviews with celebrities, current NFL stars and Legends that will air across 20, one-hour episodes with four episodes dedicated to each topic and contributions from notable personalities in the world of sports, entertainment and pop culture.
NFL 100 Greatest - Broadcast Schedule
|Date
|Show
|Time (ET)
|TSN Network
|Tuesday, September 17
|Plays - Part I
|3pm
|TSN3
|Wednesday, September 18
|Plays - Part II
|3pm
|TSN3
|Tuesday, September 24
|Plays - Part III
|3pm
|TSN3
|Wednesday, September 25
|Plays - Part IV
|3pm
|TSN3
|Tuesday, October 1
|Games - Part I
|3pm
|TSN3
|Wednesday, October 2
|Games - Part II
|3pm
|TSN3
|Tuesday, October 8
|Games - Part III
|3pm
|TSN3
|Wednesday, October 9
|Games - Part IV
|3pm
|TSN3
|Tuesday, October 15
|Characters - Part I
|3pm
|TSN3
|Wednesday, October 16
|Characters - Part II
|3pm
|TSN3
|Tuesday, October 22
|Characters - Part III
|3pm
|TSN3
|Wednesday, October 23
|Characters - Part IV
|3pm
|TSN3
|Tuesday, October 29
|Game Changers - Part I
|2:30pm
|TSN2
|Wednesday, October 30
|Game Changers - Part II
|2:30pm
|TSN2
|Tuesday, November 5
|Game Changers - Part III
|3pm
|TSN3
|Wednesday, November 6
|Game Changers - Part IV
|3pm
|TSN3
|Tuesday, November 12
|Teams - Part I
|3pm
|TSN3
|Wednesday, November 13
|Teams - Part II
|3pm
|TSN3
|Tuesday, November 19
|Teams - Part III
|3pm
|TSN3
|Wednesday, November 20
|Teams - Part IV
|3pm
|TSN3
The NFL 100 All-Time Team
Host Rich Eisen, along with Cris Collinsworth and Bill Belichick, will be joined by special guests to crown the NFL 100 All-Time Team – a roster of 100 players and 10 coaches named "The Greatest" in their respective positions, determined by a blue-ribbon panel.
The NFL 100 All-Time Team - Broadcast Schedule
|Date
|Show
|Time (ET)
|TSN Network
|Tuesday, November 26
|Running Backs
|3pm
|TSN3
|Wednesday, November 27
|Running Backs: Reaction
|3pm
|TSN2
|Tuesday, December 3
|Defensive Line & Linebackers
|3pm
|TSN3
|Wednesday, December 4
|Defensive Line & Linebackers: Reaction
|3pm
|TSN3
|Tuesday, December 10
|Defensive Backs & Specialists
|3pm
|TSN3
|Wednesday, December 11
|Defensive Backs & Specialists: Reaction
|3pm
|TSN3
|Tuesday, December 17
|Tight Ends & Offensive Line
|3pm
|TSN3
|Wednesday, December 18
|Tight Ends & Offensive Line: Reaction
|3pm
|TSN3
|Tuesday, December 24
|Wide Receivers
|3pm
|TSN3
|Tuesday, December 24
|Wide Receivers: Reaction
|4pm
|TSN3
|Monday, December 30
|Quarterbacks
|4pm
|TSN3
|Tuesday, December 31
|Quarterbacks: Reaction
|4pm
|TSN3