Celebrate the 100th anniversary of the National Football League with two special centennial programs

 

NFL 100 Greatest

The NFL and the Associated Press (AP) came together to select the 100 greatest across five categories - Plays, Games, Characters, Game Changers and Teams. Supporting the rankings, NFL Films conducted more than 400 interviews with celebrities, current NFL stars and Legends that will air across 20, one-hour episodes with four episodes dedicated to each topic and contributions from notable personalities in the world of sports, entertainment and pop culture.

 

NFL 100 Greatest - Broadcast Schedule

Date Show Time (ET) TSN Network
Tuesday, September 17 Plays - Part I  3pm TSN3
Wednesday, September 18 Plays - Part II 3pm TSN3
Tuesday, September 24 Plays - Part III 3pm TSN3
Wednesday, September 25 Plays - Part IV 3pm TSN3
Tuesday, October 1 Games - Part I 3pm TSN3
Wednesday, October 2 Games - Part II 3pm TSN3
Tuesday, October 8 Games - Part III 3pm TSN3
Wednesday, October 9 Games - Part IV 3pm TSN3
Tuesday, October 15 Characters - Part I 3pm TSN3
Wednesday, October 16 Characters - Part II 3pm TSN3
Tuesday, October 22 Characters - Part III 3pm TSN3
Wednesday, October 23 Characters - Part IV 3pm TSN3
Tuesday,  October 29 Game Changers - Part I 2:30pm TSN2
Wednesday, October 30 Game Changers - Part II 2:30pm TSN2
Tuesday, November 5 Game Changers - Part III 3pm TSN3
Wednesday, November 6 Game Changers - Part IV 3pm TSN3
Tuesday, November 12 Teams - Part I 3pm TSN3
Wednesday, November 13 Teams - Part II 3pm TSN3
Tuesday, November 19 Teams - Part III 3pm TSN3
Wednesday, November 20 Teams - Part IV 3pm TSN3

 

The NFL 100 All-Time Team

Host Rich Eisen, along with Cris Collinsworth and Bill Belichick, will be joined by special guests to crown the NFL 100 All-Time Team – a roster of 100 players and 10 coaches named "The Greatest" in their respective positions, determined by a blue-ribbon panel.

 

The NFL 100 All-Time Team - Broadcast Schedule

Date Show Time (ET) TSN Network
Tuesday, November 26 Running Backs 3pm TSN3
Wednesday, November 27 Running Backs: Reaction 3pm TSN2
Tuesday, December 3 Defensive Line & Linebackers 3pm TSN3
Wednesday, December 4 Defensive Line & Linebackers: Reaction  3pm TSN3
Tuesday, December 10 Defensive Backs & Specialists 3pm TSN3
Wednesday, December 11 Defensive Backs & Specialists: Reaction 3pm TSN3
Tuesday, December 17 Tight Ends & Offensive Line 3pm TSN3
Wednesday, December 18 Tight Ends & Offensive Line: Reaction 3pm TSN3
Tuesday, December 24 Wide Receivers 3pm TSN3
Tuesday, December 24 Wide Receivers: Reaction 4pm TSN3
Monday, December 30 Quarterbacks 4pm TSN3
Tuesday, December 31 Quarterbacks: Reaction 4pm TSN3

 