Bengals make it official by selecting Burrow first overall

Las Vegas, which was supposed to host this year’s draft before it was converted to a virtual format because of the coronavirus pandemic, will host the 2022 draft.

Commissioner Roger Goodell announced Vegas’ selection on Thursday night’s draft broadcast, saying, "We think you deserve another shot."

Next year’s draft will be held in Cleveland.

The 2022 draft will use the same locations that had been planned for this year, including a main stage next to the Caesars Forum Conference Center on the Strip. Caesars Entertainment is the NFL’s official casino sponsor.

The NFL had long been opposed to betting on its games but has softened its stance on gambling since a Supreme Court decision allowed all 50 states to legalize betting on sports.

The Raiders will play in Las Vegas starting this season after leaving their longtime home in Oakland.