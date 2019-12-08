TSN.ca tracks all the injury news and reports ahead of Week 14's Sunday slate of action.

Raiders' Jacobs GTD

Oakland Raiders RB Josh Jacobs (shoulder), who is trying to play through a broken shoulder plate, is a true game-time decision, according to a report from NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. There is no guarantee he can play today, per Rapoport, though he's trying.

Thielen out this week

Minnesota Vikings WR Adam Thielen (hamstring) is not playing today as he fights to get the scar tissue out of his leg, according to a report from NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. All parties are optimistic he can be of the field next week, per Rapoport, but no extended absence is expected.

Edelman, Sanu expected to play

New England Patriots wide receivers Julian Edelman (shoulder) and Mohamed Sanu (ankle) are both expected to play Sunday, according to a report from NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

Von Miller to play

Denver Broncos' linebacker and pass rusher Von Miller, listed as questionable for Sunday with a knee injury, is expected to play against the Houston Texans Sunday, per ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Jamal Adams expected out

New York Jets safety Jamal Adams, listed as doubtful for today with an ankle injury, is not expected to play against the Miami Dolphins, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

 