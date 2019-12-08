3h ago
NFL Blog: Raiders RB Jacobs game-time decision
TSN.ca tracks all the injury news and reports ahead of Week 14's Sunday slate of action. Oakland Raiders RB Josh Jacobs (shoulder), who is trying to play through a broken shoulder plate, is a true game-time decision, according to a report from NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.
TSN.ca Staff
Would you rather have the Chiefs' offence or the Patriots' defence?
TSN.ca tracks all the injury news and reports ahead of Week 14's Sunday slate of action.
Raiders' Jacobs GTD
Oakland Raiders RB Josh Jacobs (shoulder), who is trying to play through a broken shoulder plate, is a true game-time decision, according to a report from NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. There is no guarantee he can play today, per Rapoport, though he's trying.
Thielen out this week
Minnesota Vikings WR Adam Thielen (hamstring) is not playing today as he fights to get the scar tissue out of his leg, according to a report from NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. All parties are optimistic he can be of the field next week, per Rapoport, but no extended absence is expected.
Edelman, Sanu expected to play
New England Patriots wide receivers Julian Edelman (shoulder) and Mohamed Sanu (ankle) are both expected to play Sunday, according to a report from NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.
Von Miller to play
Denver Broncos' linebacker and pass rusher Von Miller, listed as questionable for Sunday with a knee injury, is expected to play against the Houston Texans Sunday, per ESPN's Adam Schefter.
Jamal Adams expected out
New York Jets safety Jamal Adams, listed as doubtful for today with an ankle injury, is not expected to play against the Miami Dolphins, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.