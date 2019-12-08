Would you rather have the Chiefs' offence or the Patriots' defence?

TSN.ca tracks all the injury news and reports ahead of Week 14's Sunday slate of action.

Raiders' Jacobs GTD

Oakland Raiders RB Josh Jacobs (shoulder), who is trying to play through a broken shoulder plate, is a true game-time decision, according to a report from NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. There is no guarantee he can play today, per Rapoport, though he's trying.

#Raiders RB Josh Jacobs (shoulder), who is trying to play through a broken shoulder plate, is a true game-time decision, source say. No guaranteed he can play today, thought he’s trying. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 8, 2019

Thielen out this week

Minnesota Vikings WR Adam Thielen (hamstring) is not playing today as he fights to get the scar tissue out of his leg, according to a report from NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. All parties are optimistic he can be of the field next week, per Rapoport, but no extended absence is expected.

#Vikings WR Adam Thielen (hamstring) is not playing today as he fights to get the scar tissue out of his leg. But all parties are optimistic he can be on the field next week. No extended absence expected. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 8, 2019

Edelman, Sanu expected to play

New England Patriots wide receivers Julian Edelman (shoulder) and Mohamed Sanu (ankle) are both expected to play Sunday, according to a report from NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

#Patriots WR Julian Edelman (shoulder) and WR Mohamed Sanu (ankle) are both expected to play today, sources say, They are in a good spot. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 8, 2019

Von Miller to play

Denver Broncos' linebacker and pass rusher Von Miller, listed as questionable for Sunday with a knee injury, is expected to play against the Houston Texans Sunday, per ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Broncos’ LB Von Miller, listed as questionable for Sunday with a knee injury, is expected to play against the Texans, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 8, 2019

Jamal Adams expected out

New York Jets safety Jamal Adams, listed as doubtful for today with an ankle injury, is not expected to play against the Miami Dolphins, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.