On call today, NFL chief medical officer Dr. Allen Sills said: “We do not feel it’s practical or appropriate to construct a bubble.” League will rely on robust contact tracing, education, testing. “Anyone who tests positive will be isolated until medically appropriate to return.” — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) June 17, 2020

Had a call with NFL CMO Dr Allen Sills. On training camp: “Everyone is very aware there will need to be an additional ramp-up for a period of time — both at the outset for medical exams and education, then clearly as you get into physical activity, you’d have to do it step-wise." — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) June 17, 2020

