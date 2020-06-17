1h ago
NFL chief medical officer: Not appropriate to construct a bubble
NFL chief medical officer Dr. Allen Sills said on a call Wednesday the league does "not feel it's practical or appropriate to construct a bubble," according to a report from NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.
TSN.ca Staff
Is Brady's impact on the Bucs being overhyped?
VIDEO SIGN OUT
NFL chief medical officer Dr. Allen Sills said on a call Wednesday the league does "not feel it's practical or appropriate to construct a bubble," according to a report from NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.
Sills added the league will rely on robust contact tracing, education, and testing, per Pelissero. He also added, "anyone who tests positive will be isolated until medically appropriate to return."
Sills also said there will be a need for additional time before training camp to prepare, which would include exams and education, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.