1h ago
Goodell 'confident' NFL can finish season
TSN.ca Staff
National Football League commissioner Roger Goodell said Wednesday he is confident the league will be able to finish the season.
"It will take partnership and discipline to complete the season," Goodell said on a conference call. "I'm confident we'll be able to do it."
Goodell also said he doesn't think the NFL will adopt a bubble format at any point this season, instead praising the league's current protocols.
"We don't see the bubble as most refer to it in one location," Goodell said. "We feel strongly our protocols are working. We're willing to adjust and adapt those protocols, take additional steps. But I don't see us doing the bubble in the sense that the media focuses on it."
