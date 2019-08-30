10m ago
NFL Cutdown Blog: Teams begin trimming rosters ahead of Saturday's deadline
NFL teams are required to trim their rosters down to 53 players ahead of the 4 p.m. ET deadline on Saturday, Aug. 31. Follow TSN.ca for the latest news surrounding roster cutdowns.
TSN.ca Staff
Greer reveals three under-the-radar players who might explode this NFL season
Jaguars cut Pryor
Ian Rapoport reports that the Jacksonville Jaguars have cut veteran wide receiver Terrelle Pryor.
LB Marshall announces he's been cut by Raiders
Longtime Denver Bronco Brandon Marshall, who signed with the Oakland Raiders in the off-season, believes his health was part of the reason he was cut.