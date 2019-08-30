2h ago
NFL Cutdown Blog: Teams begin trimming rosters ahead of Saturday's deadline
NFL teams are required to trim their rosters down to 53 players ahead of the 4 p.m. et deadline on Saturday, Aug. 31. Follow TSN.ca for the latest news surrounding roster cutdowns.
TSN.ca Staff
Greer reveals three under-the-radar players who might explode this NFL season
NFL teams are required to trim their rosters down to 53 players ahead of the 4 p.m. et deadline on Saturday, Aug. 31. Follow TSN.ca for the latest news surrounding roster cutdowns.
Jaguars cut Pryor
Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports that the Jacksonville Jaguars have cut veteran wide receiver Terrelle Pryor.
LB Marshall announces he's been cut by Raiders
Longtime Denver Bronco Brandon Marshall, who signed with the Oakland Raiders in the off-season, believes his health was part of the reason he was cut.
Patriots trade 2018 second-round CB Dawson to Broncos
The New England Patriots traded Dawson, who spent most of last season on injured reserve, along with a 2020 seventh-round pick to the Broncos in exchange for a 2020 sixth-round pick from Denver, according to Rapoport.
Patriots get C Bodine from Bills
The Patriots acquired veteran centre Russell Bodine from the Buffalo Bills in exchange for a sixth-round pick, per Rapoport.
49ers expected to place RB McKinnon on IR
The San Francisco 49ers are expected to place starting running back Jerick McKinnon on injured reserve with a knee injury, according to Rapoport. It's not yet known if McKinnon's injury will keep him out for the entire season.