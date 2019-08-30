Greer reveals three under-the-radar players who might explode this NFL season

NFL teams are required to trim their rosters down to 53 players ahead of the 4 p.m. et deadline on Saturday, Aug. 31. Follow TSN.ca for the latest news surrounding roster cutdowns.

Jaguars cut Pryor

Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports that the Jacksonville Jaguars have cut veteran wide receiver Terrelle Pryor.

Two more cuts for the #Jaguars: Former #Bama CB Saivion Smith and playmaking WR Terrelle Pryor are also being released, sources say. https://t.co/iwY85VKdL1 — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) August 30, 2019

LB Marshall announces he's been cut by Raiders

Longtime Denver Bronco Brandon Marshall, who signed with the Oakland Raiders in the off-season, believes his health was part of the reason he was cut.

I thank Oakland for the Opportunity! Unfortunately I had to use training camp to work myself back to full health, and I did just that! Ready for what God has for me next 🙌🏾 — Brandon Marshall (@BMarshh) August 30, 2019

Oh I’m healthy Now https://t.co/VOzFG3MzJd — Brandon Marshall (@BMarshh) August 30, 2019

Patriots trade 2018 second-round CB Dawson to Broncos

The New England Patriots traded Dawson, who spent most of last season on injured reserve, along with a 2020 seventh-round pick to the Broncos in exchange for a 2020 sixth-round pick from Denver, according to Rapoport.

Terms: It’s the #Broncos 2020 6th rounder for Duke Dawson and the #Patriots 2020 7th rounder. https://t.co/PqlNqT78GX — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) August 30, 2019

Patriots get C Bodine from Bills

The Patriots acquired veteran centre Russell Bodine from the Buffalo Bills in exchange for a sixth-round pick, per Rapoport.

The #Patriots are trading a 6th round pick to the #Bills for C Russell Bodine, source said. Buffalo’s center Mitch Morse getting healthy, combined with David Andrews likely heading to IR with a blood clot necessitated this. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) August 30, 2019

49ers expected to place RB McKinnon on IR

The San Francisco 49ers are expected to place starting running back Jerick McKinnon on injured reserve with a knee injury, according to Rapoport. It's not yet known if McKinnon's injury will keep him out for the entire season.