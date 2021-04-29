The Jacksonville Jaguars are on the clock as NFL Draft day has finally arrived. Keep up with all the news and rumours ahead of the first pick with TSN.ca's NFL Draft Blog. Also, watch NFL Live at the NFL Draft at 3pm ET/Noon PT on TSN1, TSN5 and TSN Direct.

49ERS INQUIRE ABOUT RODGERS

The San Francisco 49ers reached out to the Green Bay Packers to ask about trading for QB Aaron Rodgers on Wednesday. but no formal offer was made, according to a report by Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network.

The report adds that there is a "zero percent chance" the Packers trade Rodgers.

Packers GM Brian Gutekunst said this week “Aaron is our guy. He’s going to be our quarterback for the foreseeable future.”

INTEREST IN GAROPPOLO

Multiple teams are expected to call the San Francisco 49ers to inquire about quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo, according to a report by Adam Schefter of ESPN. Currently he reports the chances of the 49ers making a deal for the 29-year-old QB "remote".

The 49ers currently hold the third pick in the draft and are expected to draft a quarterback, leading to rumours that Garoppolo could be on the move.

CURHAN'S MEDICAL ISSUES

University of California offensive lineman Jake Curhan has fallen off several draft boards after medical tests revealed a heart issue, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. Curhan, who played with no symptoms was expected to be a 6th or 7th round pick and will remain a priority free agent if he slips through the entire draft.

EAGLES INTO THE TOP 10?

The Philadelphia Eagles have been active in trade talks this week trying to move up in the draft, according to Jeremy Fowler of ESPN. Fowler reports that teams believe the Eagles, who currently hold the 12th overall selection, could be trying to get ahead of the Cowboys at No. 10 for one of the top corners in the draft.

SAINTS ON THE MOVE?

The New Orleans Saints are the team trying the hardest to move up in tonight's NFL Draft, according to a report by Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network. The report indicates that they have called into the Top 10 to see how much it would cost to upgrade their pick.

The Saints currently hold the 28th overall pick in the Draft.

WAITING IN STYLE

Courtesy of Brian McCarthy, who does PR for the NFL, here is a look at the pods that the 12 prospects attending the NFL Draft will be in ahead of hearing their names called.

PANTHERS IN THE QB MARKET?

The Panthers have picked up the 5th-year option on WR DJ Moore, but not on QB acquisition Sam Darnold, ESPN's Adam Schefter says this leaves open the possibility that they could select a QB in tonight's draft.

The Panthers hold the eighth selection in the first round.