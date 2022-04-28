Hutchinson or Walker: Who is the better pick for the Jags at No. 1?

The Jacksonville Jaguars will pick No. 1 for a second-consecutive year as NFL Draft day has finally arrived. Keep up with all the news and rumours ahead of the first pick with TSN.ca's NFL Draft Blog. Watch NFL Live at the NFL Draft at 3pm ET/Noon PT LIVE on TSN1, TSN3 and TSN Direct and the first round of the NFL Draft LIVE at 8pm ET/ 5pm PT LIVE on TSN3, and TSN Direct.

Who will the Jaguars take at No. 1?

The Jacksonville Jaguars will select No. 1 overall for the second-straight year. With 2021 No. 1 pick Trevor Lawrence at quarterback, the Jaguars are heavily rumoured to be selecting either Michigan defensive end Aidan Hutchinson or Georgia defensive end Travon Walker.

If the Jags don't select a QB with the first pick, it will be the fifth time in the past 16 drafts that a quarterback does not go first overall. Myles Garrett to the Browns in 2017, Jadaveon Clowney to the Texans in 2014, Eric Fisher to the Chiefs in 2013, and Jake Long to the Dolphins in 2008 are the other four.

This will be the fifth time in the past 16 drafts that a QB doesn’t go No. 1 overall. The others: Myles Garrett to the Browns in 2017, Jadeveon Clowney to the Texans in 2014, Eric Fisher to the Chiefs in 2013 and Jake Long to the Dolphins in 2008. Now a non-QB to the Jags at 1. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) April 28, 2022

Chiefs moving up?

According to Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer, there has been lots of speculation that the Kansas City Chiefs have been making calls in an attempt to move up in the first round. Breer believes the Chiefs could be looking for a wide receiver, pass rusher, or a cornerback.

The Chiefs currently have two first round picks, their own at No. 30 and No. 29, which was acquired from the Miami Dolphins as part of the Tyreek Hill trade.

4.27 What I'm Hearing!



Less than 24 hours left ...



✍️ How teams see the first round.

✍️ Teams looking to move up ... for CBs?

✍️ WRs tied to the @Chiefs and @Giants.

✍️ @Seahawks set to break a trend?

✍️ Jordan Davis' potential range ... 14-16?

✍️ MORE!https://t.co/RHTaJLg9pg — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) April 28, 2022

Breer mentions that the Baltimore Ravens, Philadelphia Eagles, and New Orleans Saints, who have picks 14, 15, and 16, respectively, are potential suitors for Georgia defensive tackle Jordan Davis.

Draft Notes

Heading into tonight's draft, the Jaguars and Chiefs each have 12 picks, the most in the NFL. The Miami Dolphins have the least with just four picks.

The New York Jets will be busy in the first two round, as they own the No. 4, 10, 35, and 38 picks.

Neither the Dolphins and Los Angeles Rams have a pick in the top 100. Miami doesn't pick until No. 102, while the defending Super Bowl champion Rams don't pick until No. 104.