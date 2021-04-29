The Jacksonville Jaguars are on the clock as NFL Draft day has finally arrived. Keep up with all the news and rumours ahead of the first pick with TSN.ca's NFL Draft Blog. Also, watch NFL Live at the NFL Draft at 3pm ET/Noon PT on TSN1, TSN5 and TSN Direct.

INTEREST IN GAROPPOLO

Multiple teams are expected to call the San Francisco 49ers to inquire about quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo, according to a report by Adam Schefter of ESPN. Currently he reports the chances of the 49ers making a deal for the 29-year-old QB "remote".

The 49ers currently hold the third pick in the draft and are expected to draft a quarterback, leading to rumours that Garoppolo could be on the move.

Multiple teams are expected to contact the 49ers today to inquire about the availability of QB Jimmy Garoppolo, per sources. But as of early this morning, the chances of him being traded are, in the words of one source, “remote.” Let’s see if anything changes in next 72 hours. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) April 29, 2021

SAINTS ON THE MOVE?

The New Orleans Saints are the team trying the hardest to move up in tonight's NFL Draft, according to a report by Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network. The report indicates that they have called into the Top 10 to see how much it would cost to upgrade their pick.

The Saints currently hold the 28th overall pick in the Draft.

In a relatively quiet trade market thus far, the #Saints appear to be the team doing the most groundwork for a potential trade up. They’ve even called into the Top 10 to gauge value. For a CB? Would be a steep price, but they aren’t afraid to be bold... — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 29, 2021

WAITING IN STYLE

Courtesy of Brian McCarthy, who does PR for the NFL, here is a look at the pods that the 12 prospects attending the NFL Draft will be in ahead of hearing their names called.