NFL Draft: Building a mock draft based primarily on what betting odds tell us – Part II

The concept is simple.

What would the 2020 NFL Draft look like if the picks were dictated by the betting odds we see in the prop market?

We started with the top 10 picks in Part I, which you can find here.

Here is a look at picks 11 through 32 based primarily on the information derived from the prop bet odds posted by Bodog.

11. New York Jets: OT Andrew Thomas, Georgia

The Jets are listed at -700 to add to their offence with this pick.

While the smart move for general manager Joe Douglas might be to have his choice of the best player from a deep wide receiver class, he has made a commitment to upgrading his offensive line and Thomas would be an ideal fit at left tackle.

This pick lines up with Thomas’ draft position over/under at 10.5.

12. Las Vegas Raiders: WR Jerry Jeudy, Alabama

Right now, the over/under for total Alabama players drafted in the first round is 5.5.

Jeudy would be the third Crimson Tide alumni selected in our top-13.

The Raiders are listed at -280 to add to their offence with this pick and they have an obvious need at wide receiver.

Jeudy is the betting favourite to be the first wide receiver off the board at -105 with his draft position currently at over 11.5 -150.

13. San Francisco 49ers: WR CeeDee Lamb, Oklahoma

The Raiders and 49ers both need wide receiver help so it won’t be a surprise if Jeudy and Lamb go back-to-back in some order.

While some mocks have Lamb as the top wide receiver off the board, Jeudy is still the betting favourite to go first.

This pick lines up with Lambs’ draft position over/under at 12.5.

14. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: DT Javon Kinlaw, South Carolina

While the majority of mocks have Tampa Bay targeting an offensive lineman to improve its protection in front of Tom Brady, the betting odds indicate they could surprise with this selection.

Kinlaw’s draft position over/under is set at 13.5.

That lines up with the Buccaneers adding an impact pass rusher at 14.

15. Denver Broncos: WR Henry Ruggs III, Alabama

For the fourth time in 15 picks, a top prospect from Alabama is selected.

The Broncos are listed at -370 to use this pick on their offence.

The wide receiver position is Denver’s biggest need.

Ruggs could easily go higher – he projects as the best wide receiver in the draft according to the college-to-pro production system developed by Pro Football Focus.

However, his draft position over/under is 13.5, which makes him the third wide receiver off the board in this mock draft.

16. Atlanta Falcons: CB C.J. Henderson, Florida

The Falcons are listed at -550 to draft a defender and they have a massive hole at cornerback.

Henderson is listed at -750 to be the second cornerback off the board and his draft position over/under is 16.5.

17. Dallas Cowboys: CB Kristian Fulton, LSU

Jerry Jones is also in the market for a cornerback and Dallas is listed at -300 to draft a defender with its first pick.

The odds indicate Fulton will be the third corner off the board.

18. Miami Dolphins: EDGE K’Lavon Chaisson, LSU

GM Chris Grier and head coach Brian Flores added several key pieces to their defence in free agency.

After taking Tua Tagovailoa with their top pick, the Dolphins add another defender with one of the top pass rushers in the draft at No. 18.

19. Las Vegas Raiders: CB A.J. Terrell, Clemson

GM Mike Mayock’s two biggest needs heading into the draft are at wide receiver and cornerback.

After landing Jeudy at No. 12, the Raiders get their cornerback with their second pick of the opening round.

20. Jacksonville Jaguars: QB Jordan Love, Utah State

The Jaguars are still the betting favourite to draft Love at +300.

David Caldwell might not be convinced to use a top-10 pick on him, but that doesn’t mean he can’t get Love with Jacksonville’s second pick.

21. Philadelphia Eagles: WR Justin Jefferson, LSU

The Eagles are listed at -270 to address their offence with this pick and they have a clear need at wide receiver.

The betting odds indicate Jefferson is likely the fourth wide receiver off the board.

This pick lines up perfectly with Jefferson’s draft position over/under at 21.5.

22. Minnesota Vikings: CB Trevon Diggs, Alabama

What are the odds the Vikings trade away one Diggs and draft another in the same off-season?

Minnesota has significant holes at wide receiver and cornerback.

While they could take a pass catcher here, the Vikings are listed at -145 to draft a defender with their first pick and Diggs is the best available remaining on the board.

There is no way this actually happens, right?

23. New England Patriots: S Xavier McKinney, Alabama

If Bill Belichick’s best-ever draft pick was selecting a quarterback 199th overall, then why would he consider reaching for that player’s replacement here?

The betting odds still indicate the Patriots add a defender with this pick at -135.

McKinney’s selection also pushes the total number of Alabama players selected over the number 5.5.

24. New Orleans Saints: LB Kenneth Murray, Oklahoma

The Saints have a need at linebacker and they are expected to draft a defender with their first pick at -160.

Murray is listed at -145 to go ahead of fellow linebacker Patrick Queen in the “Who Will Be Drafted First?” head-to-head prop bet category.

25. Minnesota Vikings: WR Tee Higgins, Clemson

After addressing the cornerback position with Diggs, the Vikings add the prospect expected to replace his fellow first-round pick’s brother in Higgins here.

26. Miami Dolphins: OT, Josh Jones, Houston

After landing their franchise quarterback with their top pick, the Dolphins give him some protection with the fifth tackle off the board in the first round.

27. Seattle Seahawks: DE Yetur Gross-Matos, Penn State

GM John Schneider addresses the loss of Jadeveon Clowney with the top remaining edge rusher.

This pick also lines up with Gross-Matos’ draft position over/under at 27.5.

28. Baltimore Ravens: LB Patrick Queen, LSU

The Ravens get one of the best players still on the board at a position of need.

29. Tennessee Titans: OT Austin Jackson, USC

Tennessee gets its replacement for the departed Jack Conklin here.

30. Green Bay Packers: WR Denzel Mims, Baylor

The Packers finally get Aaron Rodgers a little more help at wide receiver.

31. San Francisco 49ers: CB Jeff Gladney, TCU

While there has been a lot of talk about finding DeForest Buckner’s replacement, it might actually make more sense for the 49ers to address the cornerback position with this pick.

32. Kansas City Chiefs: EDGE A.J. Epenesa, Iowa

As fun as it would be to see the Chiefs further bolster their offence, Bodog has them at -260 to draft a defender with this pick.

The defending Super Bowl champions address an area of need with Epenesa.

*All Betting Information appears as listed by Bodog on Sunday, April 19, 2020.