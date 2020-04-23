Could the Patriots try to trade up for Tua?

Ahead of the first round of the NFL Draft, TSN.ca tracks all the latest news and rumours before the Cincinnati Bengals make their selection at No. 1 overall LIVE today at 8pm ET/ 5pm PT on TSN3, TSN4 and TSN Direct.

Rebuffed?

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, the Cincinnati Bengals quickly turned away the Miami Dolphins' attempt to trade for the No. 1 overall pick.

Over the last couple of weeks, the Dolphins called the Bengals on more than one occasion to see if Cincinatti would be willing to trade the No. 1 overall pick. The Dolphins were told, in no uncertain terms, no. Cincinnati would not trade the pick and would stay put at No. 1. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) April 23, 2020

Schefter reports that the Dolphins have contacted the Bengals on more than one occasion over the past several weeks and were told, in no uncertain terms, no. Cincinnati is not inclined to trade the pick and will stay at No. 1, Schefter adds.

They are widely expected to pick LSU quarterback Joe Burrow first overall in tonight's draft.

High-level pick swap?

Every year, the top draft selections are often thrown around in trade talk but the noise surrounding the picks directly after No. 1 seems to be especially loud in 2020.

The NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reports the Detroit Lions have been engaged with multiple teams on possibly trading the No. 3 pick and that things have heated up over the past 24 hours.

More than ever, teams will try to work out trades before the NFL Draft begins just in case. To that point: The #Lions have been engaged with multiple teams on potentially trading out of the No. 3 spot, sources say. Things have heated up over the last 24 hours. 🔥 — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 23, 2020

Armando Salguero of the Miami Herald reported Wednesday that the Lions are thinking that they are making plans for having the Miami Dolphins No. 5 overall selection, meaning that Miami is looking at moving up two spots from No. 5 to No. 3 via a trade with the Lions.

One final thing on the Dolphins-Detroit trade situation. I’ve been told tonight by person familiar with what Lions are thinking that they are making plans for having the No. 5 overall selection tomorrow night — Miami’s first scheduled pick of the draft tomorrow. — Armando Salguero (@ArmandoSalguero) April 23, 2020

While conventional wisdom would have the Dolphins taking a potential franchise quarterback if they move up, Ian Rapoport of NFL.com reported Wednesday night the Dolphins are also eyeing an offensive tackle and notes "we could see a run on tackles in the Top 10 like never before."

After Joe Burrow at the top -- who is widely expected to be selected first overall by the Cincinnati Bengals -- Tua Tagovailoa and Justin Herbert are generally considered to be the next best quarterbacks available.

Simmons drawing looks from Lions?

ESPN's Dan Graziano reports the Lions have had a lot of pre-draft contact with Clemson linebacker/safety Isaiah Simmons.

I am told Lions have had a lot of pre-draft contact with Clemson's Isaiah Simmons, who is in the mix for them at No. 3 along with Jeff Okudah, Derrick Brown, others. Lions would prefer to trade back 2-3 spots and still get one from that group, but it's unclear whether they can. — Dan Graziano (@DanGrazianoESPN) April 23, 2020

Graziano adds Detroit would prefer to trade back two or three sports and still get Simmons, or Ohio State cornerback Jeffrey Okudah or Auburn defensive tackle Derrick Brown, but it's unclear if they will be able to pull that off.

The Miami Herald reported Wednesday the Lions and Miami Dolphins were in contact with one another about the No. 3 pick.

Falcons thinking big?

Jay Glazer of FOX Sports reports the Atlanta Falcons have been aggressive this week calling teams high up in the draft to move up from their selection at No. 16 overall.

This includes as high as No. 2, where they could select Ohio State defensive end Chase Young, though Washington has not yet seemed to entertain offers, Glazer tweets.

Falcons been aggressive this week in calling teams high up, including trying to get all the way to #2 for Chase Young. WASH hasn’t seemed to entertain offers to get out @NFLonFOX — Jay Glazer (@JayGlazer) April 23, 2020

The latest on the Cowboys

The Dallas Cowboys are expected to not use their first-round selection on Michigan centre Cesar Ruiz according to ESPN's Todd Archer.

Here's a scenario I'm positive won't happen tonight: the Cowboys taking Cesar Ruiz either at No. 17 or a trade back. They believe in Joe Looney, Connor McGovern, Connor Williams as the Travis Frederick replacements. /1 — Todd Archer (@toddarcher) April 23, 2020

Dallas reportedly believes in internal options to fill the void left by veteran Travis Frederick, who retired earlier this off-season.