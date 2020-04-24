NFL Draft Day Blog: Why did the Packers trade up for Love?

When could Canadians Gallimore and Claypool go in the second round?

With the first round of the NFL Draft in the books, TSN.ca tracks all the latest news and rumours leading up to Rounds 2 and 3 LIVE tonight at 7pm ET/ 5pm PT on TSN3, TSN5 and TSN Direct.

Why the Trade?

The Green Bay Packers created the story of the draft when they traded up to select quarterback Jordan Love at No. 26.

According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, the Packers traded the Miami Dolphins a fourth-round pick to move up four spots because of rumours the Indianapolis Colts would try to trade up to nab Love. Rapoport adds, however, that the Colts did not make any efforts to move back into the first round.

Draft notes post-Rd 1:

— #Packers were adamant about trading up for Jordan Love, amid rumors the #Colts would call. Indy never did.

— Several teams — #Cowboys, #Vikings, #Browns — had players fall to them they almost never mocked.

— OL Cesar Ruiz to #Saints was most surprising. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 24, 2020

The Colts, who signed Philip Rivers to a one-year deal last month, will make their next selection tonight at pick No. 34.

Stephen A., Spears engage in epic argument over Packers' QB dilemma Stephen A. Smith and Marcus Spears are on opposite sides regarding the Packers' selection of Jordan Love and Aaron Rodgers' status in Green Bay.

Who's still left?

Canadian stars Chase Claypool and Neville Gallimore along with some big playmakers in the running game are still on the board as the NFL Draft enters its second day. The Cincinnati Bengals are scheduled to have the first pick of Round 2, followed by the Indianapolis Colts.

Here is a look at some of the big names grouped by position leading up to the start of the second round:

Kiper's best available prospect after Round 1 Mel Kiper Jr. joins SVP and reveals which player he was surprised to still see on the board after the first round of the NFL Draft.

QB

Jalen Hurts, Oklahoma

Jacob Easton, Washington

Jake Fromm, Georgia

Jake Luton, Oregon State

RB

D'Andre Swift, Georgia

Jonathan Taylor, Wisconsin

J.K. Dobbins, Ohio State

Cam Akers, Florida State

Darrynton Evans, Appalachian State

WR

Tee Higgins, Clemson

Laviska Shenault, Colorado

Denzel Mims, Baylor

Michael Pittman Jr., USC

KJ Hamler, Penn State

Van Jefferson, Florida

Chase Claypool, Notre Dame

TE

Cole Kmet, Notre Dame

Adam Trautman, Dayton

Harrison Bryant, Florida Atlantic

Offensive Line

Joshua Jones, Houston

Ezra Cleveland, Boise State

Robert Hunt, Louisiana-Lafayette

Shaadiq Charles, LSU

Ben Bartch, St. John's (Minn.)

Defensive Line

Ross Blacklock, TCU

Justin Madubuike, Texas A&M

Neville Gallimore, Oklahoma

Jordan Elliott, Missouri

Edge

A.J. Epenesa, Iowa

Yetur Gross-Matos, Penn State

Marlon Davidson, Auburn

Bradlee Anae, Utah

LB

Zack Baun, Wisconsin

Jeremy Chinn, Southern Illinois

Logan Wilson, Wyoming

Josh Uche, Michigan

Willie Gay Jr., Mississippi State

Malik Harrison, Ohio State

CB

Jaylon Johnson, Utah

Kristian Fulton, LSU

Trevon Diggs, Alabama

Reggie Robinson, Tulsa

Amik Robertson, Louisiana Tech

S

Xavier McKinney, Alabama

Grant Delpit, LSU

Antoine Winfield Jr., Minnesota

Kyle Dugger, Lenoir-Rhyne