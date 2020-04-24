2h ago
NFL Draft Day Blog: Why did the Packers trade up for Love?
With the first round of the NFL Draft in the books, TSN.ca tracks all the latest news and rumours leading up to Rounds 2 and 3.
TSN.ca Staff
When could Canadians Gallimore and Claypool go in the second round?
Why the Trade?
The Green Bay Packers created the story of the draft when they traded up to select quarterback Jordan Love at No. 26.
According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, the Packers traded the Miami Dolphins a fourth-round pick to move up four spots because of rumours the Indianapolis Colts would try to trade up to nab Love. Rapoport adds, however, that the Colts did not make any efforts to move back into the first round.
The Colts, who signed Philip Rivers to a one-year deal last month, will make their next selection tonight at pick No. 34.
Who's still left?
Canadian stars Chase Claypool and Neville Gallimore along with some big playmakers in the running game are still on the board as the NFL Draft enters its second day. The Cincinnati Bengals are scheduled to have the first pick of Round 2, followed by the Indianapolis Colts.
Here is a look at some of the big names grouped by position leading up to the start of the second round:
QB
Jalen Hurts, Oklahoma
Jacob Easton, Washington
Jake Fromm, Georgia
Jake Luton, Oregon State
RB
D'Andre Swift, Georgia
Jonathan Taylor, Wisconsin
J.K. Dobbins, Ohio State
Cam Akers, Florida State
Darrynton Evans, Appalachian State
WR
Tee Higgins, Clemson
Laviska Shenault, Colorado
Denzel Mims, Baylor
Michael Pittman Jr., USC
KJ Hamler, Penn State
Van Jefferson, Florida
Chase Claypool, Notre Dame
TE
Cole Kmet, Notre Dame
Adam Trautman, Dayton
Harrison Bryant, Florida Atlantic
Offensive Line
Joshua Jones, Houston
Ezra Cleveland, Boise State
Robert Hunt, Louisiana-Lafayette
Shaadiq Charles, LSU
Ben Bartch, St. John's (Minn.)
Defensive Line
Ross Blacklock, TCU
Justin Madubuike, Texas A&M
Neville Gallimore, Oklahoma
Jordan Elliott, Missouri
Edge
A.J. Epenesa, Iowa
Yetur Gross-Matos, Penn State
Marlon Davidson, Auburn
Bradlee Anae, Utah
LB
Zack Baun, Wisconsin
Jeremy Chinn, Southern Illinois
Logan Wilson, Wyoming
Josh Uche, Michigan
Willie Gay Jr., Mississippi State
Malik Harrison, Ohio State
CB
Jaylon Johnson, Utah
Kristian Fulton, LSU
Trevon Diggs, Alabama
Reggie Robinson, Tulsa
Amik Robertson, Louisiana Tech
S
Xavier McKinney, Alabama
Grant Delpit, LSU
Antoine Winfield Jr., Minnesota
Kyle Dugger, Lenoir-Rhyne