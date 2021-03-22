The National Football League announced Monday a select number of prospects, fans, and media members will return for the NFL Draft in Cleveland this year.

The NFL Draft is scheduled for April 29-May 1 and will include free events and activities for fans, in accordance with health and safety guidelines, the NFL announced.

"We are thrilled to be heading to Cleveland for the NFL Draft, which has become one of the most highly anticipated events in sports," NFL vice president of league events Peter O'Reilly said. "Just months after executing a safe and successful Super Bowl LV, we look forward to bringing the excitement of our Draft traditions to fans in collaboration with the Browns, Destination Cleveland, Greater Cleveland Sports Commission, the City of Cleveland, and all of our local Cleveland partners."

The Jacksonville Jaguars hold the first overall selection in the NFL Draft.