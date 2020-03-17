2h ago
NFL Free Agency Blog: Panthers allow Newton to seek trade
The opening of NFL Free Agency is just a day away and a number of teams are making moves already in the legal tampering window. Follow all the latest news and rumours on TSN.ca. The Carolina Panthers announced Tuesday the team is giving QB Cam Newton permission to seek a trade.
TSN.ca Staff
Brady confirms he is leaving the Patriots
Report: Bears add pass rusher Quinn
NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported the Chicago Bears are signing pass rusher Robert Quinn to a five-year, $70 million contract with $30 million guaranteed.
Report: Raiders add another linebacker
One day after the Las Vegas Raiders added former Chicago Bears linebacker Nick Kwiatkoski, the Raiders have agreed to terms with former Los Angeles Rams linebacker Cory Littleton on a three-year contract worth up to $36 million, per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.
The Carolina Panthers announced Tuesday the team is giving QB Cam Newton permission to seek a trade.
Newton has spent his entire nine-year career with the Panthers after the club selected him first overall in the 2011 NFL Draft. He won the 2015 NFL MVP with the Panthers and led them to the Super Bowl in the 2015 season before losing to the Denver Broncos.
The 30-year-old was limited to just two games last season with a foot injury.
Newton replied to the Panthers social media post saying he never asked for a trade, and the move was forced by the Panthers.
Report: Bridgewater has suitors
The Carolina Panthers and New England Patriots both have interest in former New Orleans Saints QB Teddy Bridgewater, according to a report from the NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.
Earlier Tuesday the Panthers announced they have given Cam Newton permission to seek a trade while Tom Brady announced he would not be returning to the Patriots.
Bridgewater appeared in nine games with five starts in place of an injured Drew Brees in New Orleans last season. He led the Saints to a 5-0 record during his time as a starter and finished the year with 1,384 passing yards, nine touchdowns, and two interceptions.