The opening of NFL Free Agency is just a day away and a number of teams are making moves already in the legal tampering window. Follow all the latest news and rumours on TSN.ca

Report: Bears add pass rusher Quinn

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported the Chicago Bears are signing pass rusher Robert Quinn to a five-year, $70 million contract with $30 million guaranteed.

The #Bears are signing pass-rusher Robert Quinn to a 5-year, $70 million contract with $30 million fully guaranteed, agent Sean Kiernan from @SelectSports tells me and @TomPelissero. A new home for the former #Cowboys star after a huge year. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 17, 2020

Report: Raiders add another linebacker

One day after the Las Vegas Raiders added former Chicago Bears linebacker Nick Kwiatkoski, the Raiders have agreed to terms with former Los Angeles Rams linebacker Cory Littleton on a three-year contract worth up to $36 million, per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

Former #Rams LB Cory Littleton has an agreement to join the #Raiders, source said, on a 3-year deal worth up to $36M. It has a base value of $11.75M per year. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 17, 2020

Report: Panthers to allow Newton to seek trade

The Carolina Panthers announced Tuesday the team is giving QB Cam Newton permission to seek a trade.

#Panthers give Cam Newton permission to seek a tradehttps://t.co/Vf3GSBVA1j — Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) March 17, 2020

Newton has spent his entire nine-year career with the Panthers after the club selected him first overall in the 2011 NFL Draft. He won the 2015 NFL MVP with the Panthers and led them to the Super Bowl in the 2015 season before losing to the Denver Broncos.

The 30-year-old was limited to just two games last season with a foot injury.

Newton replied to the Panthers social media post saying he never asked for a trade, and the move was forced by the Panthers.

Breaking: Cam Newton says he never asked for a trade from the #Panthers, it came from the team. pic.twitter.com/Ium6IjIpew — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) March 17, 2020

Report: Bridgewater has suitors

The Carolina Panthers and New England Patriots both have interest in former New Orleans Saints QB Teddy Bridgewater, according to a report from the NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

The #Panthers have interest in QB Teddy Bridgewater, as do the #Patriots. If Bridgewater chooses Carolina over NE, you have to think OC Joe Brady, the young offensive wunderkind, is a big reason why. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 17, 2020

Earlier Tuesday the Panthers announced they have given Cam Newton permission to seek a trade while Tom Brady announced he would not be returning to the Patriots.

Bridgewater appeared in nine games with five starts in place of an injured Drew Brees in New Orleans last season. He led the Saints to a 5-0 record during his time as a starter and finished the year with 1,384 passing yards, nine touchdowns, and two interceptions.