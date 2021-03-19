Were there other options for Trubisky?

Teams and free agents continue to talk today with NFL Free Agency officially opened. Stay up to date with all the latest news and reports on TSN.ca's NFL Free Agency Blog.

Smith-Schuster back in Pittsburgh

According to multiple reports, wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster and the Pittsburgh Steelers have agreed to a one-year, $8 million deal.

Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network reports Smith-Schuster had offers from the Baltimore Ravens and Kansas City Chiefs.

JuJu to the #Steelers on a 1-year worth $8M, source said. He had better offers from the #Ravens and the #Chiefs. But stays in PIT. https://t.co/Kz9aaR1srN — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 19, 2021

Smith-Schuster confirmed the news on Twitter moments later, tweeting "this is my home, they're gonna need a wrecking ball to take me outta here!"

This is my home, they’re gonna need a wrecking ball to take me outta here! PITTSBURGH I LOVE YOU, LET’S GO!!!!! 💛🖤💛🖤 pic.twitter.com/SPFvCLUmFl — JuJu Smith-Schuster (@TeamJuJu) March 19, 2021

Bengals part ways with Atkins

The Cincinnati Bengals are saying goodbye to their longest-tenured player.

Zac Taylor says #Bengals are releasing Geno Atkins. — Paul Dehner Jr. (@pauldehnerjr) March 19, 2021

Head coach Zac Taylor revealed on Friday that the team is releasing eight-time Pro Bowl defensive tackle Geno Atkins.

The 32-year-old Atkins has been with the team since 2010.

Atkins missed most of the 2020 after undergoing shoulder surgery. He recorded just one tackle in eight games.

Originally a fourth-round pick out of Georgia, Atkins has recorded 10 or more sacks on three occasions and is second all-time in club history with 75.5

Broncos, Simmons reach deal

The Denver Broncos and Justin Simmons have agreed to terms on a record deal, reports ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Broncos and franchise safety Justin Simmons now have reached agreement on a record 4-year, $61 million-dollar deal that includes $35 million in guaranteed money, per sources. @AllbrightNFL initially reported the numbers. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 19, 2021

The team has signed the 27-year-old safety to a four-year, $61 million deal that includes $35 million in guarantees. It's the largest ever deal for the position.

A third-round pick out of Boston College in 2016, Simmons was an All-Pro for the first time in 2020, recording 94 tackles, nine passes defensed and five interceptions.

Ravens eyeing a big name WR?

The Baltimore Ravens have reached out to Kenny Golladay's agent, Todd France, to inquire about his availability according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Golladay was said earlier this week to have mutual interest with the New York Giants.

Here’s a twist to the free-agent WRs: the Ravens have reached out to Kenny Golladay’s agent, Todd France, to inquire about the former Lions’ wideout. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 19, 2021

The 27-year-old spent the past four seasons in Detroit with the Lions.

Browns bring back Parkey

The Cleveland Browns have re-signed kicker Cody Parkey to a one-year deal according to the NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.

Parkey made 86 per cent of his kicks for the Browns last season. He has also spent time with the Philadelphia Eagles, Miami Dolphins, Chicago Bears and Tennessee Titans.

The #Browns are re-signing kicker Cody Parkey to a one-year deal, per source. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) March 19, 2021

Bengals add to their O-line

The Cincinnati Bengals have signed offensive lineman Riley Reiff according to Jay Morrison of The Athletic.

The Bengals later "confirmed" the signing, tweeting a picture of Australia's Great Barrier Reef. Terms of the deal were not immediately available.