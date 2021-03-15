The two-day negotiating period ahead of free agency in the National Football League opens Monday at Noon et/9am pt. Stay up to date with all the latest news and rumours with TSN.ca's NFL Free Agency Blog.

Saints QB puzzle

One day after long-time starting quarterback Drew Brees announced his retirement, and the New Orleans Saints gave backup Taysom Hill a unique contract, the team is still trying to bring back the third quarterback they had on the roster last year.

It's no secret in New Orleans they like Jameis Winston and want to bring him back. The two sides are working on getting a deal done, per sources. This would not mean Winston is the starter if it gets done, it was explained to me, this will be a quarterback competition at camp. — Dianna Russini (@diannaESPN) March 15, 2021

ESPN's Dianna Russini reported while it's no secret the Saints are working to bring back Jameis Winston, a deal wouldn't mean the 27-year-old will automatically be the team's starter next year. If Winston signs back with New Orleans, he would be involved in a quarterback competition at training camp, per Russini.

Long visiting Dad's old team

Three-time Pro Bowl offensive lineman and son of Hall of Famer Howie Long, Kyle Long is coming out of retirement. And his first free agent visit will be to his dad's old team, the Raiders, per ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Three-time Pro Bowl G Kyle Long, who is coming out of retirement, is scheduled to visit Monday with the Las Vegas Raiders, per source. Long is scheduled to visit KC next. Long's father, Howie, had a Hall-of-Fame career for Raiders and another Long now in play for the franchise. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 15, 2021

Now in Las Vegas of course, long will visit the Raiders, who need help on the right side of their offensive line after trading away Trent Brown, ahead of a scheduled visit with the Kansas City Chiefs, per Schefter.

Long took the 2020 season off after appearing in just 30 games over the last four seasons with the Chicago Bears. When healthy, Long had played at a Pro Bowl level, earning the honour at both right guard and right tackle.