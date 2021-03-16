After a busy first day in the negotiating window, plenty more moves are expected Tuesday, one day ahead of the opening of NFL Free Agency Wednesday at 4pm et. Stay up to date with all the latest news and rumours on TSN.ca's Free Agency Blog.

Fournette weighing offers

Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Leonard Fournette, fresh off an impressive playoffs run with the Super Bowl champions, is reportedly weighing multiple offers ahead of free agency.

Fournette is weighing an offer to remain in Tampa Bay with the Seattle Seahawks also making a strong bid for his services, according to a report from Albert Breer of The MMQB. Breer added Bucs QB Tom Brady is recruiting him to come back.

Buccaneers RB Leonard Fournette is weighing an offer to remain in Tampa (Brady is recruiting him back), but the Seahawks have made a strong bid to poach him. Stylistically, Seattle would be an interesting fit. — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) March 16, 2021

The 26-year-old Fournette signed with the Bucs after he was released by the Jacksonville Jaguars ahead of the season last year. He finished the regular season with 97 rushes for 367 yards and six touchdowns. In four playoff games he had 64 rushes for 300 yards and three touchdowns.

Miller not going anywhere

Despite rumours Von Miller's time with the Denver Broncos could be coming to an end, the 31-year-old isn't going anywhere next season. The Broncos will exercise the $7 million guarantee option on Miller's $18 million contract for 2021, according to a report from Mike Klis of 9News in Denver.

The Broncos will exercise the $7 million guarantee option on Von Miller's $18 million salary for 2021, per source. Von stays. #9sports — Mike Klis (@MikeKlis) March 16, 2021

The Broncos reportedly explored lowering Miller's contract number but never intended to let the three-time All Pro leave.

Miller, who has spent his entire 10-year career with the Broncos, missed all of last season with an ankle injury. He had 46 tackles and eight sacks in 15 games in 2019.

