The one reason Stephen A. says Rodgers should go to the 49ers

Where will Aaron Rodgers play in 2022?

Nine days after the Los Angeles Rams won Super Bowl 57, the Rodgers’ futures watch is already underway.

While Rodgers made it clear that he has not made a decision on his future, speculation ramped up once again late Monday night when he posted several photos and a lengthy caption to his Instagram account.

#Packers QB Aaron Rodgers just posted this lengthy message on Instagram and included 10 photos. pic.twitter.com/PFe4HGLd3Z — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) February 22, 2022

Rodgers explained the thought process behind his social media post on The Pat McAfee Show on Tuesday afternoon.

Aaron Rodgers told the @PatMcAfeeShow that he just came out of a 12-day cleanse and his first thought was "intense gratitude" for everyone in his life. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) February 22, 2022

Rodgers also reiterated that there will be “no decision on my future,” at least for today.

Aaron Rodgers told the @PatMcAfeeShow that there will be "no decision on my future" today. He's "just getting (his) head above the sand now." — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) February 22, 2022

While Rodgers has remained non-committal on his future, the Green Bay Packers are the betting favourite to bring Rodgers back next season, at least according to oddsmakers.

The Denver Broncos (+350) are the only other team with shorter than 8-to-1 odds.

The rival San Francisco 49ers, which eliminated the Packers with a 13-10 win at Lambeau Field in the Divisional Round, round out the top three choices to land Rodgers at +800.

The Indianapolis Colts could be in the market for a quarterback if they decide to move on from Carson Wentz. Rodgers to Indianapolis is +1200.

Meanwhile, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will definitely be in the market for a starting quarterback after parting ways with Tom Brady. Rodgers to Tampa Bay is currently +1400.

While the speculation over where Rodgers will end up was inevitable, the fact that it has ramped up so soon after the Super Bowl underscores the current climate.

In 2020, the Buccaneers felt they were a quarterback away from contending for a Super Bowl.

Tampa Bay signed Brady, and he led them to the second championship in franchise history.

In 2021, the Los Angeles Rams felt like they were a quarterback away from contending for a Super Bowl.

They traded for Matt Stafford, and the rest is history.

Will we see a similar story unfold this season? Or will Rodgers return for one last run with the Packers?

At least at this point, the odds suggest Rodgers will be back in Green Bay in 2022.

Still, if recent history has taught us anything, it’s that a lot can change over the next few weeks leading up to the NFL Draft.