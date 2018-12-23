2h ago
NFL Injury Report: Rams plan to play Gurley
TSN.ca Staff
TSN.ca will keep you up to date with all the latest injury news in the NFL heading into Sunday's slate of action.
Rams to play it safe with RB Todd Gurley
Unless he has a setback in pregame warmups, the Los Angeles Rams plan to play running back Todd Gurley against the Arizona Cardinals, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.
Schefter added the Rams think Gurley has felt better as the week has progressed.
Gurley has been listed as questionable for the Rams game against the Arizona Cardinals with knee inflammation. Schefter reported Gurley wants to play but the Rams want to be smart about it as they near the playoffs.
Julio Jones expected to play
The Atlanta Falcons are still considering wide receiver Julio Jones a game-time decision, but according to a report from NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, Jones is expected to play.
Jones has been battling hip and rib injuries and the Falcons will test him pre-game to double check, but Rapoport reports the belief is that he'll play.
DeAndre Hopkins now a game-time decision
Despite practising all week for the Houston Texans, Rapoport reports wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins is now considered a game-time decision by the team.
Hopkins is working through an ankle injury and practised on a limited basis this past week, and Rapoport added he is adament about playing today against the Philadelphia Eagles, but the trainers want to see him work in pre-game to be sure.
TY Hilton likely to play
Despite not being 100 per cent, Indianapolis Colts wide receiver TY Hilton is expected to play today against the New York Giants, according to Rapoport.
Hilton practiced Friday, something he didn't do last week, and is expected to gut it out today, per Rapoport.
Kenny Golladay will play
Detroit Lions wide receiver Kenny Golladay is expected to play against the Minnesota Vikings today, despite being listed as questionable all week, per Rapoport.
Golladay has been battling a chest injury but is coming off a career game against the Buffalo Bills last week.