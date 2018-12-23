TSN.ca will keep you up to date with all the latest injury news in the NFL heading into Sunday's slate of action.

Rams to play it safe with RB Todd Gurley

Unless he has a setback in pregame warmups, the Los Angeles Rams plan to play running back Todd Gurley against the Arizona Cardinals, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Unless Rams' RB Todd Gurley has a setback in pregame warmups today, the team is planning for him to play vs. Cardinals, per source. Rams think he has felt better as week has progressed.

Schefter added the Rams think Gurley has felt better as the week has progressed.

Gurley has been listed as questionable for the Rams game against the Arizona Cardinals with knee inflammation. Schefter reported Gurley wants to play but the Rams want to be smart about it as they near the playoffs.

Julio Jones expected to play

The Atlanta Falcons are still considering wide receiver Julio Jones a game-time decision, but according to a report from NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, Jones is expected to play.

The #Falcons will work out WR Julio Jones this morning to double check, but the belief is that he'll play today through hip and rib injuries, source said.

Jones has been battling hip and rib injuries and the Falcons will test him pre-game to double check, but Rapoport reports the belief is that he'll play.

DeAndre Hopkins now a game-time decision

Despite practising all week for the Houston Texans, Rapoport reports wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins is now considered a game-time decision by the team.

#Texans WR DeAndre Hopkins, working through an ankle injury, is adamant about playing today, but the trainers want to see him work out pre-game to be sure, source said. They will need to be convinced.

Hopkins is working through an ankle injury and practised on a limited basis this past week, and Rapoport added he is adament about playing today against the Philadelphia Eagles, but the trainers want to see him work in pre-game to be sure.

TY Hilton likely to play

Despite not being 100 per cent, Indianapolis Colts wide receiver TY Hilton is expected to play today against the New York Giants, according to Rapoport.

#Colts WR T.Y. Hilton (ankle) actually practiced this week on Friday, which he wasn't able to do last week. He's not 100%, but the hope is that he'll be able to gut it out and play, source said.

Hilton practiced Friday, something he didn't do last week, and is expected to gut it out today, per Rapoport.

Kenny Golladay will play

Detroit Lions wide receiver Kenny Golladay is expected to play against the Minnesota Vikings today, despite being listed as questionable all week, per Rapoport.

#Lions WR Kenny Golladay, listed as questionable with a chest injury, is expected to play today, source said.

Golladay has been battling a chest injury but is coming off a career game against the Buffalo Bills last week.