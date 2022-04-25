The 2022 NFL Draft is about as difficult to forecast as they come.

That should be expected without a consensus No. 1 quarterback at the top of the board.

After quarterbacks went 1st, 2nd and 3rd overall in the 2021 NFL Draft, this year’s draft could mark the first time since 2013 that a quarterback isn’t selected among the top-five picks.

At FanDuel Sportsbook, Liberty’s Malik Willis is the betting favourite to be the first quarterback off the board at -140.

Willis is the fourth choice to go second overall at +1000, but the only reason his odds to go No. 2 aren’t longer is the perception that the Detroit Lions might be willing to take a chance on him with that pick.

Willis is +2000 to go third overall, +7500 to go fourth overall, and +2000 to go fifth overall.

Meanwhile, we asked our NFL Draft experts Davis Sanchez and Farhan Lalji to give us their projected top-10 picks for this year’s draft.

Neither of them has a quarterback in the top-five, although Farhan has both Willis and Pittsburgh’s Kenny Pickett being selected in the top-10.

Farhan Mock Draft Position Team Player Position College 1 Jaguars Travon Walker EDGE Georgia 2 Lions Aidan Hutchinson EDGE Michigan 3 Texans Evan Neal OT Alabama 4 Jets Kayvon Thibodeaux EDGE Oregon 5 Giants Ikem Ekwonu OT NC State 6 Panthers Kenny Picket QB Pittsburgh 7 Giants Sauce Gardner CB Cincinnati 8 Falcons Malik Willis QB Liberty 9 Seahawks Derek Stingley Jr. CB LSU 10 Jets Garrett Wilson WR Ohio State