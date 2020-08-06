Ahead of the NFL's Thursday deadline for opting out of the 2020 NFL season, TSN.ca tracks the latest news and rumours from around the league.

White Sounds Off

After starting he was undecided on playing Wednesday, Buffalo Bills cornerback Tre White responded to the criticism he has faced, but did not announce a final decision.

"Crazy that me choosing my family’s wellbeing over a game comes with so called fans attacking and questioning me and saying I’m selfish," White wrote on Twitter. "No you guys are selfish for thinking that football is bigger than life. Oh by the way my girl’s grandfather passed from COVID. U understand now?"

Crazy that me choosing my family’s wellbeing over a game comes with so called fans attacking and questioning me and saying I’m selfish. No you guys are selfish for thinking that football is bigger than life. Oh by the way my girl’s grandfather passed from COVID. U understand now? — Tre'Davious White (@TakeAwayTre_) August 6, 2020

White, a First-team All-Pro selection last season, has started every game he's appeared in and missed only one game in three seasons with the Bills.

"At the end of the day, like no matter what, my family is going to come first, no matter what's going on and how big of a season," White said Wednesday on a Zoom call.

Selected 27th overall in 2017 out of LSU, the 25-year-old was named to the Pro Bowl for the first time last season after recording a career-high six interceptions.

Chiefs lose another OL

Kansas City Chiefs tackle Lucas Niang has decided to opt out of the 2020 season, according to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network.

#Chiefs rookie tackle Lucas Niang is opting out of the 2020 season, per source. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) August 6, 2020

Niang, the team's third-round pick in this year's draft, is the second Chiefs offensive lineman to opt out, joining guard Laurent Duvernay-Tardif.

Running back Damien Williams has also opted out for the Chiefs.

Niang brings the league opt-out total to 61 players.