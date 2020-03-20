NFL owners are doing their part to help relieve those in need during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Carolina Panther owner David Tepper announced a $1 million donation on Friday to help Charlotte-area hospitals dealing with the coronavirus, while Miami Dolphins owner Stephen Ross pledged a half-million dollars toward South Florida relief.

“This is obviously an unprecedented situation that is affecting everyone; and affecting some people a lot more than others. We want to help those who are most vulnerable and those right here in our backyard,” Dolphins CEO Tom Garfinkel said in statement. “We will continue to monitor the situation with our community partners and strongly encourage everyone to stay home and follow the CDC guidelines. We will get through this together.”

Ross' funds will support meal programs for Broward County Public Schools and Miami-Dade County Public Schools, relief efforts led by churches in Miami Gardens and to bolster programs from Feeding South Florida to provide access to food for underserved populations in the area.

Tepper's donation will be split between the Atrium Health Foundation, which will receive $650,000, and the Novant Health Foundation, which will receive $350,000.