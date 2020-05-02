The National Football League is preparing full steam ahead for next season despite the uncertainty surrounding COVID-19.

NFL spokesperson Brian McCarthy confirmed to Jeremy Fowler of ESPN that the league is planning on releasing its 17-week regular season schedule next week.

McCarthy added that the league plans to start on time (Sept. 10) and hold the Super Bowl on the usual first Sunday in February (Feb. 7). Despite uncertainty surrounding the 2020 college football season, the league is not currently planning an influx of Saturday games despite the potential to have the undivided attention of the football viewing audience throughout the weekend.

Fowler adds the league has visions of fans being in the stands as well.

While the NFL's plans may be reason for optimism, Fowler reports the league is also evaluating contingency plans should the pandemic intensify or progress slower than expected when it comes to favourable data. Sports Business Journal reported earlier this week the league is prepared to start in mid-October and hold a Super Bowl in late-February if need be.

One thing not on the NFL's radar according to Fowler is playing neutral-site games at a centralized location, unlike the NBA, NHL and MLB which have reportedly discussed 'hub city' contingency plans for either restarting or beginning their seasons.

The NFL held its first every virtual draft last week and was met with generally positive reviews and high television ratings.