On Sunday a number of NFL players took to social media to express their concerns about the leagues return to play action plan. Training camps are scheduled to start with rookies reporting on July 21, quarterbacks and injured players on July 23 and veterans set to report on July 28.

JJ Watt was the first player to take to social media, he tweeted “Once again in the interest of keeping everyone (players & fans) as informed as possible, here is an updated list of what we as players know and don’t know as the first group gets set to report to training camp tomorrow.#WeWantToPlay”

Watt’s list included wanting to be as safe as possible, wanting to know how often COVID-19 testing will happen, wanting to know if the preseason will be taking place, adding an opt-out clause for those at higher risk or those with family members at higher risk, wanting to know how a positive COVID-19 test will be treated, and not being able to fine a player for not showing up on time for camp.

According to ESPN’s Dan Graziano, NFL and NFLPA negotiations continue on Sunday afternoon and likely the evening. Graziano says that something will need to get done Sunday night as Houston Texans and Kansas City Chiefs rookies are expected to report to camp on Monday. If the rookies show up Monday and NFLPA hasn't signed off on protocols, union could file a grievance claiming unsafe work environment.

Another NFL superstar that took to Twitter was Seattle Seahawks quarterback, Russell Wilson. He wrote, “I am concerned.My wife is pregnant.@NFL Training camp is about to start..And there’s still No Clear Plan on Player Health & Family Safety. We want to play football but we also want to protect our loved ones. #WeWantToPlay”

Cleveland Browns defensive end, Myles Garrett, fresh-off a new contract extension, wrote “If the NFL doesn’t do their part to keep players healthy there is no football in 2020. It’s that simple. WeWantToPlay”

NFLPA president J.C. Tretter, on the tweets from NFL players on Sunday, What you are seeing today is our guys standing up for each other and for the work their union leadership has done to keep everyone as safe as possible. The NFL needs to listen to our union and adopt the experts' recommendations #wewanttoplay.”

Todd Gurley

You want to watch football this year? Us players need to remain healthy in order to make that happen. The @NFL needs to do their part in order to bring football back safely in 2020. #WeWantToPlay

Zach Ertz

Playing football and feeling safe at work SHOULD NOT be mutually exclusive! Time is running down and we need answers #WeWantToPlay

Byron Jones

The NFL continues to ignore major health and safety concerns putting the 2020 season in jeopardy. America wants to watch football and we want to play. Make the necessary changes @nflcommish #WeWantToPlay

More to come.