IRVING, Texas — The NFL salary cap for 2020 is projected to be in the range of $196.8 million to $201.2 million, making it likely for the cap to have an increase of at least $10 million for the seventh consecutive year.

The 2019 salary cap is at $188.2 million. If the cap tops $200 million for the first time, it will have grown by roughly 40% since 2015, when it was at $143.3 million.

Clubs were given the estimate Tuesday for the final season of the current collective bargaining agreement as NFL owners gathered for meetings in the Dallas area. Negotiations on a new labour deal were expected to be among the topics for owners to discuss.

The updated salary cap figure is released when free agency opens along with the official new league year each March. The cap was $120.4 million in the first year of the labour deal in 2011. The cap has increased roughly 65% since then.

