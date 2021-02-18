While the salary cap limit for next season has not yet been revealed, the National Football League informed teams the floor will be $180 million.

The salary cap floor will increase from $175 million to $180 million, despite the league playing last season through the COVID-19 pandemic.

NFL free agency is set to open March 17.

