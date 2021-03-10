The NFL salary cap has been on a steady climb for the last 10 years, but that will come to an crashing halt for the 2021 season.

The NFL has informed teams that the salary cap for the upcoming season will be $182.5 million.

A sharp $15.7 million (7.92 per cent) drop from 2020's cap of $198.2 million.

According to NFL Netowrk's Ian Rapoportm, Teams were bracing for anything between $180M and $185M and with the cap landing right in the middle, it will set off a tough few weeks for veterans in the league as teams attempt to get under the cap.

Since 2014, the NFL salary cap had increased at least $10 million every season.