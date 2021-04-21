1h ago
NFL to relax rules on jersey numbers
TSN.ca Staff
A motion to relax rules on jersey numbers for players was passed by the National Football League Wednesday.
Under the new rules, more players will be able to wear single digit numbers on their jerseys starting in the 2021 season.
Defensive backs will be able to wear numbers between 1-49. Running backs, fullbacks, tight ends, and wide receivers will be able to wear numbers between 1-49 and 80-89. Offensive linemen will be able to wear numbers between 50-79. Defensive linemen will be able to wear numbers between 50-79 and 90-99. And linebackers will be able to wear numbers between 1-59 and 90-99.