A motion to relax rules on jersey numbers for players was passed by the National Football League Wednesday.

Under the new rule, players will be able to wear ...



Defensive backs: 1–49



Running backs, full backs, tight ends, H-backs, and wide receivers: 1–49 and 80-89



Offensive linemen: 50–79;



Defensive linemen: 50–79 and 90–99;



Linebackers: 1–59 and 90–99. https://t.co/EhTnOVX7RJ — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) April 21, 2021

