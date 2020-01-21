3h ago
NFL to test removing kickoffs at Pro Bowl
The NFL announced rule changes it will test at this week's Pro Bowl on Tuesday, including removing kickoffs following scoring plays. Instead of a kickoff, the scoring team will have the option to either give their opponents the ball at the opponents' 25-yard line or keep the ball and attempt fourth-and-15 play from their own 25-yard line to keep possession.
TSN.ca Staff
Instead of a kickoff, the scoring team will have the option to either give their opponents the ball at the opponents' 25-yard line, the same spot as a touchback, or keep the ball and attempt fourth-and-15 play from their own 25-yard line to keep possession. Should the scoring team be successful in converting a first-down, they will continue their drive from the first-down spot. If the team fails to convert on fourth-and-15, their opponents will take possession at the dead ball spot. This option would be used in place of an onside kick.
The league has previously taken steps to lower the amount of kickoff returns, including moving kickoffs to the 35-yard line and enforcing touchbacks to the 25-yard line.
There were eight kick return touchdowns during the 2019 season, the most in any year since 2011.