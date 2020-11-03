Ahead of today's NFL trade deadline, TSN.ca keeps you up to date with the latest rumblings about what could happen before the clock strikes 4 p.m. ET.

Pats want a lot for Gilmore

Reigning Defensive Player of the Year, cornerback Stephon Gilmore of the New England Patriots, could possibly be moved today but ESPN's Dianna Russini reports that New England has told multiple teams that have inquired about the corner that it is seeking a first-round pick and a player in exchange.

After speaking with a few GMs around the NFL, I've learned multiple teams who have called the Patriots about CB Stephon Gilmore were told by New England they want a first round pick and a player in exchange for the 2019 AP Defensive Player of the Year. — Dianna Russini (@diannaESPN) November 3, 2020

The Patriots sit third in the AFC East at 2-5 following Sunday's loss to the Buffalo Bills.

Gilmore, the 2019 Defensive Player of the Year, missed Sunday's loss with a new injury. He has 20 tackles and one interception in six games this season.

What do the Packers need?

Mike Tannenbaum and Marcus Spears explain that the Packers need to improve at WR and LB before the trade deadline:

Who could use a fresh start?

Jesse Palmer joined SportsCentre Monday to discuss who could use a fresh start with a trade deadline deal: