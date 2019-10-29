Who are the top teams in the NFL right now?

The NFL's trade deadline is Tuesday at 4pm et/1pm pt. Follow all the latest rumours with TSN.ca's deadline blog.

Will Washington move holdout tackle Williams?

After months of reportedly not being interested in trading seven-time Pro Bowl offensive tackle Trent Williams, Washington has changed its stance according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. Williams, who has spent his entire career with Washington, has been holding out since last off-season.

Sources: The #Redskins are now open to dealing star LT Trent Williams. They have begun the process of looking at potential suitors, and the #Browns have been one. Unclear how high they set the asking price, but they’ll at least listen. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 28, 2019

Washington, per Rapoport, has begun the process of looking at potential trade partners for Williams with the Cleveland Browns among the group. It is believed that Washington is seeking a first-round pick as compensation for the tackle.

Giants CB Jenkins isn't fazed by deadline

Rumours have circulated that the New York Giants could be looking to deal cornerback Janoris Jenkins, but the veteran player says he isn't concerned about possibly getting shipped out.

“I don’t give a f*** what they do,” Jenkins said of the trade rumours following the Giants' loss to the Detroit Lions last Sunday. “I just came to play football like I do every week. Whatever happens, happens.”

Rams reportedly open to dealing CB Talib, others

The Los Angeles Rams are open to moving cornerback Aqib Talib and other veteran players in the final year of their contracts in order to try and free up cap space for recently-acquired star corner Jalen Ramsey, per ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Sources: Rams open to dealing Aqib Talib, other veterans to free up payroll to try to pay Jalen Ramsey.https://t.co/2SiUkIs3Yn — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 27, 2019

The 33-year-old was Talib is currently on injured reserved with a rib injury, but is eligible to traded and could possible return later this season. Talib, per Schefter, turned down a trade offer the Rams present him with last week.

It is expected that Ramsey, who is scheduled to be a free agent in 2020, will be seeking a blockbuster deal to re-sign with the Rams.