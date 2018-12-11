NFL fantasy playoffs are just around the corner and your roster might be looking a little banged up. Here are some players who may still be available in your league who could provide some much-needed depth.

Quarterbacks

Lamar Jackson, Ravens (49.6 per cent owned)

There's nothing more awkward than potentially losing your job forever through injury – just ask Joe Flacco. The 33-year-old workhorse has started nearly every game for the Ravens since 2008, but Jackson has made some noise in recent weeks, posting a 3-1 record across four starts in Flacco's absence. The most appealing part of the rookie's game is his ability to run the ball. Quarterbacks who are able to accumulate rushing yards are always reliable since they can rack up a decent amount of fantasy points without having to depend on their receivers. Given what the Raven's wideout corps looks like, that's a good thing. Jackson has around a 15-point floor even if he doesn't throw a touchdown. The main concern here is a potential ankle injury he sustained last game, but it doesn't seem to be a major concern. Flacco could also be available for some snaps if healthy, but Jackson is still expected to get the start. The situation should be monitored throughout the week as Jackson remains a borderline QB1.

Josh Allen, Bills (16.9 per cent owned)

It's been an up-and-down season for the Bills as a team, but Allen has really come into his own over the last three games. As mentioned before, fantasy quarterbacks who accrue rushing yards are very safe and Allen has been doing so at a historic rate. He's amassed at least 99 rushing yards a game during his last three starts and is the NFL's first quarterback in the Super Bowl era to record back-to-back games with over 100 rushing yards. These outstanding performances have led to 26.3, 28.7, and 18.3 fantasy points in weeks 12, 13, and 14. The rookie's last three regular-season games don't feature overly difficult defensive matchups (the Lions, the Patriots, and the Dolphins) and he appears to be a solid QB1 going forward.

Running Backs

Doug Martin, Raiders (58.5 per cent owned)

Trusting someone on the Raiders is almost never a good idea. However, Martin is enough of a touchdown vulture to justify it and he's also recorded double-digit carries in seven straight games. Oakland has two favourable matchups in the remaining three weeks as the Bengals and the Chiefs both allow more than 30 fantasy points per game to opposing running backs. There aren't many options on the wire at this point of the year and Martin's workload, along with the red zone looks he receives, warrant an add if you're stuck. He has three touchdowns in the last three weeks, so he's on somewhat of a hot streak and he can currently be labelled as a fringe RB2.

Darren Sproles, Eagles (4.8 per cent owned)

There usually isn't much appeal surrounding a 35-year-old running back who recently missed 11 games due to a hamstring injury, but Sproles has returned and the Eagles need him to make an impact. Week 14 was his second game back and he played 22 snaps, resulting in two rushing yards, 34 receiving yards and a touchdown His role will likely expand in the weeks ahead, although that may not bear fruit in their next game – a road tilt against the Rams. His ability to become involved in both the passing and the running game is another asset to consider and his usage could even receive another bump as Corey Clement (knee) may be out for a while. Sproles remains a boom-or-bust RB3/FLEX sleeper.

Wide Receivers

Zay Jones, Bills (18.4 per cent owned)

Jones appears to be Josh Allen's favourite receiver right now, so it makes sense to grab them together if you're able. Jones' Week 12 performance against the Jags was pitiful, but he responded with seven receptions, 89 yards, and two touchdowns over weeks 13 and 14. He's also averaging nearly 13 yards per reception during that span, so he definitely has the potential to be involved in big plays. He can be played as a high-volume, boom-or-bust WR3 going forward.

Chris Conley, Chiefs (15.3 per cent owned)

Things have really opened up for the Chiefs' receivers since the injury to Sammy Watkins (foot) and the departure of Kareem Hunt. Those two combined for 80 targets this season, which means that there's suddenly a lot more passes to go around in an offence led by Patrick Mahomes. From a fantasy perspective, that's a gold mine. Conley only saw three targets in Week 14 however he saw 15 total targets and caught three touchdowns during weeks 12 and 13. Watkins is on track to potentially miss the rest of the season, which would make Conley a must own despite his limited upside. For now, he's a volatile WR3.

Tight Ends

Evan Engram, Giants (65.4 per cent owned)

After going 1-7 through their first eight games, the Giants are suddenly hot, posting a 4-1 record over their last five. Engram (hamstring) missed weeks 12 and 13 but returned in Week 14 against the Redskins with a three-reception, 77-yard performance. Engram is certainly at least a top-10 tight end when healthy and there's little reason to avoid him as long as the Giants are playing well. He's put up 13.5, 8.6, 8.6, and 10.7 fantasy points, which is solid consistency from a position where most have fickle production. If Odell Beckham Jr. misses any more time, Engram's value will only continue to rise. The 24-year-old is at least a fringe TE1 from here on out.

Cameron Brate, Buccaneers (64.1 per cent owned)

Many thought Brate would see a substantial increase in targets after O.J. Howard went down for the season, but that hasn't really been the case. One thing that has definitely increased is Brate's red zone production which is why he's suddenly in the fantasy conversation. He also has two favourable matchups in the last three weeks as both the Ravens (Week 15) and the Falcons (Week 17) are bottom-10 teams in fantasy points allowed to opposing tight ends. Jameis Winston has also been spreading the ball around well lately and the offence is certainly benefiting. Brate will be on the lower-end TE1 radar going forward.