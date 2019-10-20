3h ago
NFL Week 7 Live Blog: Ramsey active for Rams
The latest news and injury reports ahead of Sunday's games for Week 7 in the NFL. Jalen Ramsey is set to make his Rams debut in a revamped secondary against Julio Jones and the Atlanta Falcons.
TSN.ca Staff
The latest news and injury reports ahead of Sunday's games for Week 7 in the NFL.
Ramsey active for Rams
Jalen Ramsey is set to make his Rams debut in a revamped secondary against Julio Jones and the Atlanta Falcons.
Ramsey, the former All-Pro cornerback acquired by Los Angeles in a trade with Jacksonville on Tuesday, is active and expected to be matched up against Jones. Ramsey practiced with the Rams on Thursday and Friday after missing the past three games with the Jaguars because of a back injury.
The Rams need Ramsey after placing cornerback Aqib Talib and safety John Johnson on injured reserve this week. The team traded cornerback Marcus Peters to Baltimore.
Rams running back Todd Gurley (quadriceps) returns after missing one game. Backup Malcolm Brown (ankle) is not playing.
Falcons cornerback Desmond Trufant will miss his second straight game with a toe injury. - The Canadian Press
Packers receivers back
Receivers Marquez Valdes-Scantling and Geronimo Allison are both active for the Green Bay Packers for Sunday's matchup against the Oakland Raiders.
Report: Trubisky to play vs. Saints
Chicago Bears QB Mitchell Trubisky, listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the New Orleans Saints due to a shoulder injury, will play, according to a report from ESPN's Adam Schefter.
Trubisky missed the Bears' last game against the Oakland Raiders in London in Week 5. Chicago was on a bye week last week.
Good news for Cowboys
The Dallas Cowboys are expected to have wide receivers Amari Cooper and Randall Cobb, offensive linemen La'el Collins and Tyron Smith, and cornerback Byron Jones Sunday night against the Philadelphia Eagles, per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.
Howard expected to play vs. Bills
The Miami Dolphins should have star cornerback Xavien Howard when they take on the division rival Buffalo Bills Sunday. Howard, listed as questionable with a knee injury, is expected to play against the Bills, per Rapoport.