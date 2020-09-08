19m ago
NFL Weekly CTV & TSN Broadcast Schedule
The NFL is back and CTV and TSN have you covered all season long as the exclusive broadcaster of the National Football League in Canada. Be sure to check our broadcast schedule each week to see what game is on in your region.
TSN.ca Staff
Week 1
Thursday, September 10
8:20pm et/5:20pm pt
Houston Texans at Kansas City Chiefs - CTV Network, TSN1/4/5, RDS2, CKPR / CITL
Sunday, September 13
1pm et/10am pt
Seattle Seahawks at Atlanta Falcons - CTV Alberta, CTV BC, CITL
New York Jets at Buffalo Bills - CTV Toronto, CTV Kitchener
Miami Dolphins at New England Patriots - CTV Atlantic, CTV Montreal, CTV Ottawa, CTV Northern Ontario, CKPR
Green Bay Packers at Minnesota Vikings - CTV Winnipeg, CTV Saskatchewan, CTV2 Atlantic, CT2 Toronto, CTV2 London/Windsor, CTV2 Ottawa
Las Vegas Raiders at Carolina Panthers - CTV2 Alberta, CTV2 BC, TSN 3/5
4:05pm et/1:05pm pt
Los Angeles Chargers at Cincinnati Bengals - TSN3/5
4:25pm et/1:25pm pt
Tampa Bay Buccaneers at New Orleans Saints - CTV Toronto, CTV Ottawa, CTV Kitchener, CTV Northern Ontario, CTV Montreal, CTV Winnipeg, CTV Saskatchewan, CTV Alberta, CTV2 Atlantic, CKPR / CITL
8:20pm et/5:20pm pt
Dallas Cowboys at Los Angeles Rams - CTV2 Network, TSN3/5, (JIP TSN4 @8p), RDS /CJDC / CFTK
Monday, September 14
7:10pm et/4:10pm pt
Pittsburgh Steelers at New York Giants - TSN Network, RDS
10:20pm et/7:20pm pt
Tennessee Titans at Denver Broncos - TSN Network, RDS