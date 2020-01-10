52m ago
NFL Workout Watch: Former CFL players signed to NFL deals
With the CFL season over, a number of players will use the off-season to look for opportunities south of the border and sign with NFL clubs. TSN.ca tracks all the CFL players working out for and signing with NFL teams.
TSN.ca Staff
NFL Workout Watch: QB Chris Streveler
With the CFL season over, a number of players will use the off-season to look for opportunities south of the border and sign with NFL clubs. TSN.ca tracks all the notable CFL players working out for and signing with NFL teams. Here are the players that have deals in place with NFL teams.
Reggie Begelton (Green Bay Packers)
Position: WR Age: 26 2019 Team: Calgary Stampeders
2019 Stats
|GP
|Rec
|Yds
|TD
|17
|102
|1,444
|10
Chris Edwards (San Francisco 49ers)
Position: DB Age: 27 2019 Team: BC Lions
2019 Stats
|GP
|Tkl
|Int
|Sk
|18
|50
|1
|1
Jonathan Kongbo (San Francisco 49ers)
Position: DE Age: 23 2019 Team: Winnipeg Blue Bombers
2019 Stats
|GP
|Tkl
|Sk
|Int
|12
|12
|1
|0
Derrick Moncrief (Raiders)
Position: LB/CB Age: 26 2019 Team: Saskatchewan Roughriders
2019 Stats
|GP
|Tkl
|Int
|Sk
|17
|69
|3
|4
Winston Rose (Cincinnati Bengals)
Position: CB Age: 26 2019 Team: Winnipeg Blue Bombers
2019 Stats
|GP
|Punts
|Avg
|Long
|18
|132
|48
|77
Marcus Sayles (Minnesota Vikings)
Position: DB Age: 25 2019 Team: Winnipeg Blue Bombers
2019 Stats
|GP
|Tkl
|Int
|Sk
|18
|64
|3
|1
William Stanback (Las Vegas Raiders)
Position: RB Age: 25 2019 Team: Montreal Alouettes
2019 Stats
|GP
|Car
|Yds
|TD
|14
|170
|1,048
|5
Nick Usher (Las Vegas Raiders)
Position: DE Age: 24 2019 Team: Edmonton Eskimos
2019 Stats
|GP
|Tkl
|Sk
|Int
|18
|36
|6
|0