With the CFL season over, a number of players will use the off-season to look for opportunities south of the border and sign with NFL clubs. TSN.ca tracks all the notable CFL players working out for and signing with NFL teams. Here are the players that have deals in place with NFL teams.

Reggie Begelton (Green Bay Packers)

NFL Workout Watch: WR Reggie Begelton Former Calgary Stampeders wide receiver Reggie Begelton is now a member of the Green Bay Packers. CFL Insider Farhan Lalji says Begelton worked out for eight NFL teams, but his ability to be a possession target made him that much more appealing for the Packers.

Position: WR Age: 26 2019 Team: Calgary Stampeders

2019 Stats GP Rec Yds TD 17 102 1,444 10

Chris Edwards (San Francisco 49ers)

NFL Workout Watch: DB Chris Edwards With no assurances, defensive back Chris Edwards will hope to make the 49ers. In three seasons with the Eskimos and Lions, Edwards has demonstrated his athleticism, but what does his size mean for him in the NFL game? CFL Insider Dave Naylor discusses.

Position: DB Age: 27 2019 Team: BC Lions

2019 Stats GP Tkl Int Sk 18 50 1 1

Jonathan Kongbo (San Francisco 49ers)

NFL Workout Watch: DE Jonathan Kongbo Former Blue Bombers defensive lineman Jonathan Kongbo has signed with the San Francisco 49ers. CFL Insider Farhan Lalji explains why his length and athleticism made him so appealing and why he'll likely get a lengthy look in the NFL.

Position: DE Age: 23 2019 Team: Winnipeg Blue Bombers

2019 Stats GP Tkl Sk Int 12 12 1 0

Derrick Moncrief (Raiders)

NFL Workout Watch: LB Derrick Moncrief Former Roughriders linebacker Derrick Moncrief has signed with the Las Vegas Raiders after a breakout CFL campaign. CFL Insider Farhan Lalji explains that eight teams were interested in Moncrief but his versatility and athleticism made him an easy signing for the Raiders.

Position: LB/CB Age: 26 2019 Team: Saskatchewan Roughriders

2019 Stats GP Tkl Int Sk 17 69 3 4

Winston Rose (Cincinnati Bengals)

NFL Workout Watch: DB Winston Rose Former Winnipeg Blue Bombers cornerback Winston Rose has signed with the Cincinnati Bengals. CFL Insider Farhan Lalji explains why after working out with three NFL teams, the Bengals were extremely impressed with Rose's ball skills, so much so that they couldn't pass on him.

Position: CB Age: 26 2019 Team: Winnipeg Blue Bombers

2019 Stats GP Punts Avg Long 18 132 48 77

Marcus Sayles (Minnesota Vikings)

NFL Workout Watch: CB Marcus Sayles Marcus Sayles made a big impact on special teams with the Blue Bombers and it's a big reason why the Vikings signed him to a deal. CFL Insider Dave Naylor discusses where he could contribute in Minnesota and what holes Winnipeg will have to plug with his departure.

Position: DB Age: 25 2019 Team: Winnipeg Blue Bombers

2019 Stats GP Tkl Int Sk 18 64 3 1

William Stanback (Las Vegas Raiders)

NFL Workout Watch: RB William Stanback William Stanback was one of the most sought-after CFL free agents, getting offers from five NFL teams, before opting to sign for the Raiders. CFL Insider Dave Naylor explains what can be expected of him in Las Vegas and where his absence leaves the Alouettes at the running back position.

Position: RB Age: 25 2019 Team: Montreal Alouettes

2019 Stats GP Car Yds TD 14 170 1,048 5

Nick Usher (Las Vegas Raiders)

NFL Workout Watch: LB Nick Usher Former Eskimos defensive end Nick Usher has signed a deal with the Raiders after going through a half-dozen workouts with NFL teams. CFL Insider Dave Naylor details what his versatile game can offer Las Vegas, which sees his youth as another positive.

Position: DE Age: 24 2019 Team: Edmonton Eskimos