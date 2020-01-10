With the CFL season over, a number of players will use the off-season to look for opportunities south of the border and sign with NFL clubs. TSN.ca tracks all the notable CFL players working out for and signing with NFL teams. Here are the players that have been working out for NFL teams but haven't signed.

Bralon Addison

NFL Workout Watch: WR Bralon Addison Former Tiger-Cats wide receiver Bralon Addison has worked out for three teams in the NFL but it still trying to make a decision on who to sign with. CFL Insider Farhan Lalji explains why there is opportunity for Addison no matter which of the three he chooses.

Position: WR Age: 26 2019 Team: Hamilton Tiger-Cats

2019 Stats GP Rec Yds TD 16 95 1,236 7

Willie Jefferson

NFL Workout Watch: DE Willie Jefferson Willie Jefferson had a tremendous season in Winnipeg in 2019, being named the CFL's most outstanding defensive player, and he will hope to translate that success to the NFL, following a workout with the Dolphins. With that being his only workout thus far, is it looking more likely that he returns to Winnipeg? CFL insider Dave Naylor has more.

Position: DE Age: 28 2019 Team: Winnipeg Blue Bombers

2019 Stats GP Tkl Sk Int 18 24 12 1

Cameron Judge

NFL Workout Watch: LB Cameron Judge Roughriders linebacker Cameron Judge has worked out for the Los Angeles Chargers, but beyond that he's in a holding pattern. CFL Insider Farhan Lalji looks at how he made an impact during his first CFL season and why it's looking like he'll be back for a second next year.

Position: LB Age: 25 2019 Team: Saskatchewan Roughriders

2019 Stats GP Tkl Sk Int 17 61 7 2

Tre Roberson

NFL Workout Watch: CB Tre Roberson Former Stampeders corner Tre Roberson has workouts scheduled with 15 NFL teams, with one wanting to sign him on the spot, but the corner has opted to complete all workouts to maximize his interest. CFL insider Dave Naylor explains where hopes to make his mark in the NFL.

Position: CB Age: 27 2019 Team: Calgary Stampeders

2019 Stats GP Tkl Int Sk 16 41 7 0

Chris Streveler

NFL Workout Watch: QB Chris Streveler Farhan Lalji has the latest on the NFL Workout Watch, he explains why as many as eight NFL teams have shown interest in Blue Bombers quarterback Chris Streveler and why he should be thanking the Saints Taysom Hill for that.

Position: QB Age: 25 2019 Team: Winnipeg Blue Bombers

2019 Stats GP Comp-Att Yds TD Int 17 156-234 1,564 8 14

Lewis Ward

NFL Workout Watch: K Lewis Ward Ottawa Redblacks kicker Lewis Ward has had four workouts with NFL teams. CFL Insider Dave Naylor explains what might hold the kicker back from the NFL despite his excellent CFL kicking record.

Position: K Age: 27 2019 Team: Ottawa Redblacks

2019 Stats GP FGM/FGA FG% Lng 18 43/50 86 56

Other NFL Workouts

Nick Arbuckle

Position: QB Age: 26 2019 Team: Calgary Stampeders

2019 Stats GP Comp-Att Yds TD Int 18 174-238 2,103 11 5

Shaq Evans

Position: WR Age: 28 2019 Team: Saskatchewan Roughriders

2019 Stats GP Rec Yds TD 18 72 1,334 5

Mike Moore

Position: DT Age: 26 2019 Team: Edmonton Eskimos

2019 Stats GP Tkl Sk Int 17 23 9 0

Dylan Wynn

Position: DT Age: 26 2019 Team: Hamilton Tiger-Cats

2019 Stats GP DT Sk Int 18 44 11 0

Quan Bray

Position: WR Age: 26 2019 Team: Montreal Alouettes

2019 Stats GP Rec Yds TD 15 58 818 6

Eugene Lewis

Position: WR Age: 26 2019 Team: Montreal Alouettes

2019 Stats GP Rec Yds TD 18 72 1,133 5

Derel Walker

Position: WR Age: 28 2019 Team: Toronto Argonauts

2019 Stats GP Rec Yds TD 15 65 1,040 6

Frankie Williams

Position: CB Age: 26 2019 Team: Hamilton Tiger-Cats