With the CFL season over, a number of players will use the off-season to look for opportunities south of the border and sign with NFL clubs. TSN.ca tracks all the notable CFL players working out for and signing with NFL teams. Here are the players that have been working out for NFL teams but haven't signed.

 

Bralon Addison

 

NFL Workout Watch: WR Bralon Addison

Former Tiger-Cats wide receiver Bralon Addison has worked out for three teams in the NFL but it still trying to make a decision on who to sign with. CFL Insider Farhan Lalji explains why there is opportunity for Addison no matter which of the three he chooses.

Position: WR    Age: 26    2019 Team: Hamilton Tiger-Cats

 

2019 Stats

GP Rec Yds TD
16 95 1,236 7

 

Willie Jefferson

 

NFL Workout Watch: DE Willie Jefferson

Willie Jefferson had a tremendous season in Winnipeg in 2019, being named the CFL's most outstanding defensive player, and he will hope to translate that success to the NFL, following a workout with the Dolphins. With that being his only workout thus far, is it looking more likely that he returns to Winnipeg? CFL insider Dave Naylor has more.

Position: DE    Age: 28    2019 Team: Winnipeg Blue Bombers

 

2019 Stats

GP Tkl Sk Int
18 24 12 1

 

Cameron Judge

 

NFL Workout Watch: LB Cameron Judge

Roughriders linebacker Cameron Judge has worked out for the Los Angeles Chargers, but beyond that he's in a holding pattern. CFL Insider Farhan Lalji looks at how he made an impact during his first CFL season and why it's looking like he'll be back for a second next year.

Position: LB    Age: 25    2019 Team: Saskatchewan Roughriders

 

2019 Stats

GP Tkl Sk Int
17 61 7 2

 

Tre Roberson

 

NFL Workout Watch: CB Tre Roberson

Former Stampeders corner Tre Roberson has workouts scheduled with 15 NFL teams, with one wanting to sign him on the spot, but the corner has opted to complete all workouts to maximize his interest. CFL insider Dave Naylor explains where hopes to make his mark in the NFL.

Position: CB    Age: 27    2019 Team: Calgary Stampeders

 

2019 Stats

GP Tkl Int Sk
16 41 7 0

 

Chris Streveler

NFL Workout Watch: QB Chris Streveler

Farhan Lalji has the latest on the NFL Workout Watch, he explains why as many as eight NFL teams have shown interest in Blue Bombers quarterback Chris Streveler and why he should be thanking the Saints Taysom Hill for that.

Position: QB    Age: 25    2019 Team: Winnipeg Blue Bombers

 

2019 Stats

 
GP Comp-Att Yds TD Int
17 156-234 1,564 8 14
 

 

Lewis Ward

NFL Workout Watch: K Lewis Ward

Ottawa Redblacks kicker Lewis Ward has had four workouts with NFL teams. CFL Insider Dave Naylor explains what might hold the kicker back from the NFL despite his excellent CFL kicking record.

Position: K    Age: 27    2019 Team: Ottawa Redblacks

 

2019 Stats

GP FGM/FGA FG% Lng
18 43/50 86 56

 

Other NFL Workouts

 

Nick Arbuckle

Embedded Image

Position: QB    Age: 26    2019 Team: Calgary Stampeders

 

2019 Stats

 
GP Comp-Att Yds TD Int
18 174-238 2,103 11 5
 

 

Shaq Evans

Embedded Image

Position: WR    Age: 28    2019 Team: Saskatchewan Roughriders

 

2019 Stats

GP Rec Yds TD
18 72 1,334 5

 

Mike Moore

Embedded Image

Position: DT    Age: 26    2019 Team: Edmonton Eskimos

 

2019 Stats

GP Tkl Sk Int
17 23 9 0

 

Dylan Wynn

Embedded Image

Position: DT    Age: 26    2019 Team: Hamilton Tiger-Cats

 

2019 Stats

GP DT Sk Int
18 44 11 0

Quan Bray

Embedded Image

Position: WR    Age: 26    2019 Team: Montreal Alouettes

 

2019 Stats

GP Rec Yds TD
15 58 818 6

Eugene Lewis

Embedded Image

Position: WR    Age: 26    2019 Team: Montreal Alouettes

 

2019 Stats

GP Rec Yds TD
18 72 1,133 5

Derel Walker

Embedded Image

Position: WR    Age: 28    2019 Team: Toronto Argonauts

 

2019 Stats

GP Rec Yds TD
15 65 1,040 6

Frankie Williams

Embedded Image

Position: CB    Age: 26    2019 Team: Hamilton Tiger-Cats

 

2019 Stats

GP DT Int Sk
17 50 1 0

 