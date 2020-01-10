53m ago
NFL Workout Watch: Former CFL players working out for NFL teams
TSN.ca Staff
NFL Workout Watch: CB Tre Roberson
With the CFL season over, a number of players will use the off-season to look for opportunities south of the border and sign with NFL clubs. TSN.ca tracks all the notable CFL players working out for and signing with NFL teams. Here are the players that have been working out for NFL teams but haven't signed.
Bralon Addison
Position: WR Age: 26 2019 Team: Hamilton Tiger-Cats
2019 Stats
|GP
|Rec
|Yds
|TD
|16
|95
|1,236
|7
Willie Jefferson
Position: DE Age: 28 2019 Team: Winnipeg Blue Bombers
2019 Stats
|GP
|Tkl
|Sk
|Int
|18
|24
|12
|1
Cameron Judge
Position: LB Age: 25 2019 Team: Saskatchewan Roughriders
2019 Stats
|GP
|Tkl
|Sk
|Int
|17
|61
|7
|2
Tre Roberson
Position: CB Age: 27 2019 Team: Calgary Stampeders
2019 Stats
|GP
|Tkl
|Int
|Sk
|16
|41
|7
|0
Chris Streveler
Position: QB Age: 25 2019 Team: Winnipeg Blue Bombers
2019 Stats
|GP
|Comp-Att
|Yds
|TD
|Int
|17
|156-234
|1,564
|8
|14
Lewis Ward
Position: K Age: 27 2019 Team: Ottawa Redblacks
2019 Stats
|GP
|FGM/FGA
|FG%
|Lng
|18
|43/50
|86
|56
Other NFL Workouts
Nick Arbuckle
Position: QB Age: 26 2019 Team: Calgary Stampeders
2019 Stats
|GP
|Comp-Att
|Yds
|TD
|Int
|18
|174-238
|2,103
|11
|5
Shaq Evans
Position: WR Age: 28 2019 Team: Saskatchewan Roughriders
2019 Stats
|GP
|Rec
|Yds
|TD
|18
|72
|1,334
|5
Mike Moore
Position: DT Age: 26 2019 Team: Edmonton Eskimos
2019 Stats
|GP
|Tkl
|Sk
|Int
|17
|23
|9
|0
Dylan Wynn
Position: DT Age: 26 2019 Team: Hamilton Tiger-Cats
2019 Stats
|GP
|DT
|Sk
|Int
|18
|44
|11
|0
Quan Bray
Position: WR Age: 26 2019 Team: Montreal Alouettes
2019 Stats
|GP
|Rec
|Yds
|TD
|15
|58
|818
|6
Eugene Lewis
Position: WR Age: 26 2019 Team: Montreal Alouettes
2019 Stats
|GP
|Rec
|Yds
|TD
|18
|72
|1,133
|5
Derel Walker
Position: WR Age: 28 2019 Team: Toronto Argonauts
2019 Stats
|GP
|Rec
|Yds
|TD
|15
|65
|1,040
|6
Frankie Williams
Position: CB Age: 26 2019 Team: Hamilton Tiger-Cats
2019 Stats
|GP
|DT
|Int
|Sk
|17
|50
|1
|0