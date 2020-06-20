The National Football League Players Association sent a message to players Saturday advising them to stop private workouts with other players.

The NFLPA's note, sent by NFLPA medical director Thom Mayer, was due to rising cases of COVID-19 in certain states.

"Please be advised that it is our consensus medical opinion that in light of the increase in COVID-19 cases in certain states that no players should be engaged in practicing together in private workouts. Our goal is to have all players and your families as healthy as possible in the coming months.

"We are working on the best mitigation procedures at team facilities for both training camps and the upcoming season, and believe that it is in the best interest of all players that we advise against any voluntary joint practices before training camp commences."