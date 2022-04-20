NHL Draft Lottery to be held on May 10

NHL teams have been told that the 2022 Draft Lottery will be held on Tuesday, May 10, according to TSN Hockey Insider Chris Johnston.

Johnston adds that the annual reveal will be done remotely with NHL general managers and executives patched in from their home cities.

The 2022 NHL Draft will be held at the Bell Centre in Montreal on July 7-8.

