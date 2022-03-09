Jakob Chychrun and Claude Giroux remain firmly atop the TSN Trade Bait list, but teams are expected to go Duck hunting as the NHL’s March 21 trade deadline approaches.

A pair of Anaheim impending unrestricted free agents are among the most important players on the rise. Right defenceman Josh Manson moves from No. 15 to 5 and right winger Rickard Rakell jumps from No. 10 to 6 in the latest ranking.

On the job for little more than a month, Ducks GM Pat Verbeek has decisions to make on Manson, a 30-year-old blueliner with bite, and Rakell, a 28-year-old with 28 points, including 16 goals.

Also inside the top 15 is Anaheim’s talented left-shot defenceman Hampus Lindholm (No. 14), who is in the final year of his deal.

According to TSN Hockey Insider Pierre LeBrun, the Ducks are trying to get Lindholm signed to an extension, which has put a hold on the situation with Manson. LeBrun said on Tuesday’s Insider Trading that if talks with Lindholm break down, the Ducks could turn their attention back to getting Manson signed to a new deal before the deadline.

Data listed below are position, age, 2021-22 NHL games, goals, points, cap hit and contract years past this season. 

 

Trade Bait - March 9

 
Player Pos Age GP G P Cap Hit Years
1. Jakob Chychrun, Ari LD 23 45 5 19 $4.6M 3
2. Claude Giroux, Phi C 34 53 17 40 $8.275M UFA
3. Ben Chiarot, Mtl RD 30 51 7 16 $3.5M UFA
4. John Klingberg, Dal RD 29 49 2 29 $4.25M UFA
5. Josh Manson, Ana RD 30 43 3 7 $4.1M UFA
6. Rickard Rakell, Ana RW 28 49 16 28 $3.8M UFA
7. Mark Giordano, Sea LD 38 53 6 23 $6.75M UFA
8. Jake DeBrusk, Bos LW 25 52 15 25 $3.675M RFA
9. Alexandar Georgiev, NYR G 26 22 3.15 .893 $2.425M RFA
10. Colin Miller, Buf RD 29 32 2 12 $3.875M UFA
11. Brandon Hagel, Chi LW 23 52 18 33 $1.5M 2
12. Justin Braun, Phi RD 35 56 5 15 $1.8M UFA
13. Max Domi, CBJ LW 26 47 9 28 $5.3M UFA
14. Hampus Lindholm, Ana LD 28 57 5 21 $5.2M UFA
15. Brock Boeser, Van RW 25 51 16 33 $5.875M RFA
16. Tomas Hertl, SJ C 28 56 22 42 $5.625M UFA
17. Andrew Copp, Wpg C 27 51 13 32 $3.64M UFA
18. Toronto First-Rounder              
19. Nick Paul, Ott C 27 55 10 17 $1.35M UFA
20. Braden Holtby, Dal G 32 24 2.78 .913 $2M UFA
21. Shea Weber, Mtl RD 36       $7.9M 4
22. Nick Leddy, Det LD 30 52 1 12 $5.5M UFA
23. Jacob Middleton, SJ LD 26 39 5 8 $750K RFA
24. Conor Garland, Van RW 25 52 14 31 $4.95M 4
25. Zach Sanford, Ott RW 27 56 9 17 $2M UFA
26. Washington First-Rounder              
27. Artturi Lehkonen, Mtl RW 26 53 11 25 $2.3M RFA
28. J.T. Miller, Van C 29 55 22 63 $5.25M 1
29. Ilya Samsonov, Was G 25 32 2.93 .901 $2M RFA
30. Calle Jarnkrok, Sea C 30 47 12 26 $2M UFA
31. Robert Hagg, Buf LD 27 45 1 7 $1.6M UFA
32. Arizona Cap Space              
33. Owen Tippett, Fla RW 23 42 6 14 $863K RFA
34. Rasmus Ristolainen, Phi RD 27 49 2 13 $5.4M UFA
35. Tampa First-Rounder              
36. Pavel Zacha, NJ LW 24 53 13 28 $2.25M RFA
37. Jack Roslovic, CBJ C 25 56 10 26 $1.8M RFA
38. Damon Severson, NJ RD 27 55 8 32 $4.2M 1
39. Johan Larsson, Ari C 29 29 6 15 $1.4M UFA
40. Buffalo Cap Space              
41. Mark Pysyk, Buf RD 30 57 2 11 $900K UFA
42. Calvin de Haan, Chi LD 30 52 1 5 $4.55M UFA
43. Joel Armia, Mtl RW 28 40 2 7 $3.4M 4
44. Marc-Andre Fleury, Chi G 37 42 2.92 .908 $7M UFA
45. PK Subban, NJ RD 32 54 3 18 $9M UFA
46. Phil Kessel, Ari RW 34 56 6 34 $8M UFA
47. Michael Del Zotto, Ott LD 31 10 2 6 $2M 1
48. Joonas Korpisalo, CBJ G 27 18 3.82 .887 $2.8M UFA
49. Nicolas Deslauriers, Ana LW 31 56 5 10 $1M UFA
50. Seattle Cap Space              
51. Paul Stastny, Wpg C/LW 36 45 15 27 $3.75M UFA
52. Nils Lundkvist, NYR RD 21 25 1 4 $925K 2
53. Luke Schenn, Van RD 32 41 3 11 $850K 1
54. Travis Dermott, Tor LD/RD 25 41 1 5 $1.5M 1
55. Timothy Liljegren, Tor RD 22 40 2 12 $863K RFA
56. Colin Blackwell, Sea RW 28 35 8 15 $725K UFA
57. Jeff Petry, Mtl RD 34 49 4 13 $6.25M 3
58. Dominik Kubalik, Chi LW 26 58 11 21 $3.7M 1
59. Josh Brown, Ott RD 28 40 0 5 $1.2M UFA
60. Maxime Comtois, Ana LW 23 33 2 8 $2M 1
 

 