The annual TSN Trade Bait lists are more art than science.

They are weekly trade stock markets, charting perceived player asset value, reflecting player prominence and likelihood of being dealt.

With less than three weeks to go before the March 21, 3 p.m. ET NHL trade deadline, we have seen big movement at the top of the Trade Bait list.

Chicago netminder Marc-Andre Fleury, a three-time Stanley Cup champion and the NHL’s 2020-21 Vezina Trophy winner, has dropped from No. 3 to 13 to 27 over our three lists because there have been no indications he wants a trade.

Meanwhile, San Jose centre Tomas Hertl, widely regarded as the best impending UFA potentially available on the trade market, has dropped from No. 4 last week to No. 20 this week because there are signs of optimism in contract talks between the Sharks and Hertl.

The yin to their yang is Boston left winger Jake DeBrusk who has moved from No. 23 to 6. DeBrusk, newly aligned with Patrice Bergeron and Brad Marchand, had nine points in five games (7-2-9) before being shut out by Anaheim on Tuesday.

DeBrusk’s agent, Rick Valette, told TSN’s Pierre Lebrun that he has permission from the Bruins to hold exploratory contract talks with potential Boston trade partners. DeBrusk is a pending restricted free agent and will command a $4.4-million qualifying offer this summer.

Data listed below are position, age, 2021-22 NHL games, goals, points, cap hit and contract years past this season.

 

Trade Bait - March 2

 
Player Pos Age GP G P Cap Hit Years
1. Jakob Chychrun, Ari LD 23 42 3 15 $4.6M 3
2. Claude Giroux, Phi C 34 50 17 39 $8.275M UFA
3. Ben Chiarot, Mtl RD 30 49 5 12 $3.5M UFA
4. John Klingberg, Dal RD 29 45 1 26 $4.25M UFA
5. Mark Giordano, Sea LD 38 49 6 23 $6.75M UFA
6. Jake DeBrusk, Bos LW 25 48 14 24 $3.675M RFA
7. Justin Braun, Phi RD 35 53 4 14 $1.8M UFA
8. Alexandar Georgiev, NYR G 26 21 3.05 .897 $2.425M RFA
9. Colin Miller, Buf RD 29 32 2 12 $3.875M UFA
10. Rickard Rakell, Ana RW 28 46 15 26 $3.8M UFA
11. Max Domi, CBJ LW 26 44 9 25 $5.3M UFA
12. Phil Kessel, Ari RW 34 53 6 33 $8M UFA
13. Brandon Hagel, Chi LW 23 48 17 30 $1.5M 2
14. Hampus Lindholm, Ana LD 28 54 5 20 $5.2M UFA
15. Josh Manson, Ana RD 30 43 3 7 $4.1M UFA
16. Andrew Copp, Wpg C 27 48 13 30 $3.64M UFA
17. Toronto First-Rounder              
18. Nick Paul, Ott C 27 51 9 16 $1.35M UFA
19. Braden Holtby, Dal G 32 23 2.78 .912 $2M UFA
20. Tomas Hertl, SJ C 28 54 22 42 $5.625M UFA
21. Nick Leddy, Det LD 30 49 1 12 $5.5M UFA
22. Brock Boeser, Van RW 25 49 15 30 $5.875M RFA
23. Conor Garland, Van RW 25 47 14 30 $4.95M 4
24. Artturi Lehkonen, Mtl RW 26 51 10 23 $2.3M RFA
25. J.T. Miller, Van C 29 50 20 60 $5.25M 1
26. Ilya Samsonov, Was G 25 32 2.93 .901 $2M RFA
27. Marc-Andre Fleury, Chi G 37 38 2.83 .911 $7M UFA
28. Robert Hagg, Buf LD 27 41 1 7 $1.6M UFA
29. Michael Del Zotto, Ott LD 31 10 2 6 $2M 1
30. Buffalo Cap Space              
31. Arizona Cap Space              
32. Pavel Zacha, NJ LW 24 51 13 25 $2.25M RFA
33. Jack Roslovic, CBJ C 25 43 9 25 $1.8M RFA
34. Jeff Petry, Mtl RD 34 46 3 11 $6.25M 3
35. Damon Severson, NJ RD 27 52 7 31 $4.2M 1
36. Calle Jarnkrok, Sea C 30 43 10 22 $2M UFA
37. Zach Sanford, Ott RW 27 52 9 16 $2M UFA
38. Johan Larsson, Ari C 29 29 6 15 $1.4M UFA
39. Mark Pysyk, Buf RD 30 53 2 10 $900K UFA
40. Calvin de Haan, Chi LD 30 48 1 5 $4.55M UFA
41. Joonas Korpisalo, CBJ G 27 18 3.82 .887 $2.8M UFA
42. Owen Tippett, Fla RW 23 42 6 14 $863K RFA
43. Mike Hoffman, Mtl LW 32 39 9 17 $4.5M 2
44. Rasmus Ristolainen, Phi RD 27 46 2 13 $5.4M UFA
45. Marc Staal, Det LD 35 47 1 10 $2M UFA
46. Nicolas Deslauriers, Ana LW 31 53 4 9 $1M UFA
47. Paul Stastny, Wpg C/LW 36 42 12 23 $3.75M UFA
48. Nils Lundkvist, NYR RD 21 25 1 4 $925K 2
49. Luke Schenn, Van RD 32 39 3 11 $850K 1
50. Travis Dermott, Tor LD/RD 25 37 1 5 $1.5M 1
 

 