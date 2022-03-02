The annual TSN Trade Bait lists are more art than science.



They are weekly trade stock markets, charting perceived player asset value, reflecting player prominence and likelihood of being dealt.



With less than three weeks to go before the March 21, 3 p.m. ET NHL trade deadline, we have seen big movement at the top of the Trade Bait list.



Chicago netminder Marc-Andre Fleury, a three-time Stanley Cup champion and the NHL’s 2020-21 Vezina Trophy winner, has dropped from No. 3 to 13 to 27 over our three lists because there have been no indications he wants a trade.



Meanwhile, San Jose centre Tomas Hertl, widely regarded as the best impending UFA potentially available on the trade market, has dropped from No. 4 last week to No. 20 this week because there are signs of optimism in contract talks between the Sharks and Hertl.

The yin to their yang is Boston left winger Jake DeBrusk who has moved from No. 23 to 6. DeBrusk, newly aligned with Patrice Bergeron and Brad Marchand, had nine points in five games (7-2-9) before being shut out by Anaheim on Tuesday.



DeBrusk’s agent, Rick Valette, told TSN’s Pierre Lebrun that he has permission from the Bruins to hold exploratory contract talks with potential Boston trade partners. DeBrusk is a pending restricted free agent and will command a $4.4-million qualifying offer this summer.



Data listed below are position, age, 2021-22 NHL games, goals, points, cap hit and contract years past this season.