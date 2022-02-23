1h ago
Heavy D atop TSN's latest trade bait list
Six of the top nine players on TSN’s latest Trade Bait board are blueliners – and that doesn’t include Hampus Lindholm, Anaheim’s potential unrestricted free agent who would rank as the No. 1 rental defenceman if he goes to market.
TSN.ca Staff
Insider Trading: What options do Leafs have with potential Muzzin absence?
If early indications are to be trusted, we could be headed for a run on defencemen before the NHL’s March 21 trade deadline.
The top defencemen listed are No. 1 Jakob Chychrun (Arizona), No. 2 Ben Chiarot (Montreal), No. 5 John Klingberg (Dallas), No. 6 Mark Giordano (Seattle), No. 7 Justin Braun (Philadelphia) and No. 9 Colin Miller (Buffalo).
Lindholm is lower at No. 15 on the Trade Bait list because it is far from certain he will be dealt. Talks have begun between management and the 28-year-old career-long Duck, who is in his ninth NHL season.
Among the more intriguing rearguards on the TSN Trade Bait board is No. 44-ranked Zdeno Chara, with the 44-year-old set to become the all-time leader in defenceman games played Thursday in San Jose. Chara and Chris Chelios are currently tied at 1,651 games.
The Rangers’ Alexandar Georgiev is the highest-ranked goalie at No. 8, the first of four goalies on the list. Two Stanley Cup-winning netminders are close behind: No. 13 Marc-Andre Fleury (Chicago) and No. 19 Braden Holtby (Dallas).
Toronto’s first-round pick and Arizona’s cap space are the only non-players in the top 50.
Data listed below are position, age, 2021-22 NHL games, goals, points, cap hit and contract years past this season.
Trade Bait - Feb. 23
|Player
|Pos
|Age
|GP
|G
|P
|Cap Hit
|Years
|1. Jakob Chychrun, Ari
|LD
|23
|39
|2
|11
|$4.6M
|3
|2. Ben Chiarot, Mtl
|RD
|30
|46
|5
|10
|$3.5M
|UFA
|3. Claude Giroux, Phi
|C
|34
|48
|16
|38
|$8.275M
|UFA
|4. Tomas Hertl, SJ
|C
|28
|50
|22
|40
|$5.625M
|UFA
|5. John Klingberg, Dal
|RD
|29
|42
|1
|26
|$4.25M
|UFA
|6. Mark Giordano, Sea
|LD
|38
|47
|5
|22
|$6.75M
|UFA
|7. Justin Braun, Phi
|RD
|35
|51
|4
|14
|$1.8M
|UFA
|8. Alexandar Georgiev, NYR
|G
|26
|20
|2.99
|.898
|$2.425M
|RFA
|9. Colin Miller, Buf
|RD
|29
|32
|2
|12
|$3.875M
|UFA
|10. Pavel Zacha, NJ
|LW
|24
|47
|12
|23
|$2.25M
|RFA
|11. Max Domi, CBJ
|LW
|26
|40
|9
|24
|$5.3M
|UFA
|12. Phil Kessel, Ari
|RW
|34
|50
|6
|33
|$8M
|UFA
|13. Marc-Andre Fleury, Chi
|G
|37
|38
|2.80
|.912
|$7M
|UFA
|14. Brandon Hagel, Chi
|LW
|23
|46
|14
|27
|$1.5M
|2
|15. Hampus Lindholm, Ana
|LD
|28
|51
|5
|20
|$5.2M
|UFA
|16. Andrew Copp, Wpg
|C
|27
|47
|12
|28
|$3.64M
|UFA
|17. Toronto First-Rounder
|18. Nick Paul, Ott
|C
|27
|49
|9
|16
|$1.35M
|UFA
|19. Braden Holtby, Dal
|G
|32
|23
|2.78
|.912
|$2M
|UFA
|20. Nick Leddy, Det
|LD
|30
|46
|1
|12
|$5.5M
|UFA
|21. Artturi Lehkonen, Mtl
|RW
|26
|48
|7
|20
|$2.3M
|RFA
|22. Michael Del Zotto, Ott
|LD
|31
|10
|2
|6
|$2M
|1
|23. Jake DeBrusk, Bos
|LW
|25
|45
|9
|17
|$3.675M
|RFA
|24. Robert Hagg, Buf
|LD
|27
|39
|1
|6
|$1.6M
|UFA
|25. Arizona Cap Space
|26. Jack Roslovic, CBJ
|C
|25
|49
|8
|20
|$1.8M
|RFA
|27. J.T. Miller, Van
|C
|29
|50
|18
|53
|$5.25M
|1
|28. Jeff Petry, Mtl
|RD
|34
|44
|3
|11
|$6.25M
|3
|29. Damon Severson, NJ
|RD
|27
|48
|6
|27
|$4.2M
|1
|30. Calle Jarnkrok, Sea
|C
|30
|41
|10
|21
|$2M
|UFA
|31. Johan Larsson, Ari
|C
|29
|29
|6
|15
|$1.4M
|UFA
|32. Josh Manson, Ana
|RD
|30
|43
|3
|7
|$4.1M
|UFA
|33. Mark Pysyk, Buf
|RD
|30
|50
|2
|10
|$900K
|UFA
|34. Calvin de Haan, Chi
|LD
|30
|48
|1
|5
|$4.55M
|UFA
|35. Joonas Korpisalo, CBJ
|G
|27
|18
|3.82
|.887
|$2.8M
|UFA
|36. Owen Tippett, Fla
|RW
|23
|42
|6
|14
|$863K
|RFA
|37. Mike Hoffman, Mtl
|LW
|32
|36
|9
|17
|$4.5M
|2
|38. Zach Sanford, Ott
|RW
|27
|50
|8
|15
|$2M
|UFA
|39. Rasmus Ristolainen, Phi
|RD
|27
|44
|2
|12
|$5.4M
|UFA
|40. Marc Staal, Det
|LD
|35
|44
|1
|8
|$2M
|UFA
|41. Vitali Kravtsov, NYR*
|RW
|22
|19
|6
|13
|$925K
|RFA
|42. Nicolas Deslauriers, Ana
|LW
|31
|50
|4
|9
|$1M
|UFA
|43. Shane Bowers, Col+
|C
|22
|23
|3
|5
|$925K
|RFA
|44. Zdeno Chara, NYI
|LD
|44
|43
|0
|8
|$750K
|UFA
|45. Paul Stastny, Wpg
|C/LW
|36
|39
|12
|22
|$3.75M
|UFA
|46. Nils Lundkvist, NYR
|RD
|21
|25
|1
|4
|$925K
|2
|47. Conor Garland, Van
|RW
|25
|47
|13
|29
|$4.95M
|4
|48. Christian Fischer, Ari
|RW
|24
|42
|3
|8
|$1M
|RFA
|49. Travis Dermott, Tor
|LD/RD
|25
|36
|1
|4
|$1.5M
|1
|50. James van Riemsdyk, Phi
|LW
|32
|51
|11
|20
|$7M
|1
* - KHL statistics
+ - AHL statistics