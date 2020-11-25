OTTAWA — The Canada Games Council has adjusted age requirements to allow a similar cohort of athletes to compete in the Niagara 2022 Summer Games as would have been eligible in 2021.

The Games, held every four years for Canada's top young athletes, were pushed back to 2022 earlier this year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Age categories are different for every sport.

Age eligibility for baseball, cycling, golf and rugby sevens will be confirmed in the coming weeks.

The 2022 Games are scheduled to run Aug. 6-21. They will bring more than 5,000 athletes and 4,000 volunteers to the Niagara Region in southwestern Ontario.

